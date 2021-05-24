OHMCH receives five-star rating

Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital received a five-star rating from Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services for the second year in a row.

OHMCH is accompanied in its five-star rating by four other Kentucky hospitals, according to an announcement from OH.

The ratings each year are based on patient experiences, cleanliness, mortality rate, discharge information, patient follow ups, value of care and timeliness, among other factors, according to Ed Heath, OHMCH chief operating officer.

OH took over the Muhlenberg Community Hospital in 2015. Prior to that, the hospital had a three-star rating from CMS.

Heath attributes the two-year five-star achievement to changes made in the hospital to focus on the safe care of patients and engagement with patients and their families.

“That’s really consistent with the Owensboro Health philosophy throughout the system. Above all else, we want to deliver safe care,” he said. “Health care is uniquely personal, so we wanted to develop a culture of safety.”

The five-star rating, Heath said, is a validation of “the outstanding team that we have and the care that they put into their job every day.”

Throughout the system, whether you’re a physician, or in administration or in any department throughout the hospital, we realize that we impact the experience that the patient has and their family has,” he said.

“We strive to know every day how we’re doing and how we can do better.”

CMS lists the complete Kentucky rankings on its Care Compare website, Medicare.gov/ Care-Compare.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360