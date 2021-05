Congratulations to the McLean County Welding team. They placed 1st and will compete in the Kentucky State Fair. High individual honors went to Thomas Tanner. There will be a Cornhole tournament this Saturday, May 15 at 4 p.m. at the Beech Grove Ballpark. 1st Place will be awarded $100 and 2nd place wins $50. Call Dustin Devine for more information 270-925-8472. Proceeds from the event are for Tony Dant — Dant Strong.