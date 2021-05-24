Local veteran running more than 20 years, still works out daily

Delbert Gray, a 97-year-old World War II veteran from Beaver Dam, said he has been running and participating in races for more than 20 years and has about 100 trophies at home.

Gray said he has been running on his own for a long time, but ran his first 5K race in 1998 at the age of 74 in Owensboro. He received his first medal from that race, as well, which he keeps stowed in a display box that he made himself.

“I ran at home some, but I never had run in the races and my wife at that time was in the hospital and one of the nurses in there knew I ran some,” he said. “They were having this race for organ donors and she ... talked me into it, and that was my first race and I started running ever since.”

Gray said he has participated in many races since his first one more than 20 years ago, traveling all around western Kentucky to run. He said he won another trophy in 2003 for a 10-mile race in which he participated.

Gray said he also used to run to the Ohio County Family Wellness Center every morning Monday through Friday, as well. Although he has temporarily stopped running to the center almost daily, he still drives there each morning at 7 a.m. to work out.

“I just count my blessings every day. I look around and see so many people my age not able to do anything and I try to stay active and busy. It’d be easy to sit down in the chair and just sit there. I kick myself in the butt and tell myself to get up,” he said. “My running, I think, has helped me survive all this time.”

Gray said he is thankful to be alive and able to still be up and moving. He said he has been through a lot in life and is blessed to have survived it all.

“When I lived out in Pleasant Ridge, I was bush hogging and I got off and went to move a limb and the tractor just started rolling and I didn’t turn the bush hog off and it ran over me,” he said. “I was in a complete body cast for about six or eight weeks. I’ve had a lot of things happen to me, but I’ve survived it all. That, I’m thankful for.”

Gray said he was in the U.S. Army for three years during WWII, serving in France and Germany.

He said he was in Germany on the Rhine River when word was received that Hitler had surrendered and the war ended.

Gray is also retired from the ministry, having worked as a pastor for about 50 years, finally retiring from Church of God of Prophecy in Owensboro.

Gray grew up in Beaver Dam, moving to Louisville at some point before returning to his hometown where he currently lives by himself. He has one daughter, two grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren.

“I’m just thankful that I’m alive and able to still go and do. The good Lord’s just watched over me. I’ve been through a lot,” he said.

