ELF: Leipzig Kings whittling down roster as season approaches

Let me start with saying, this roster isn' t that bad. We have two 25+ ppg scorers, a third option who can read what game needs, a wing who can shoot off the cath and screens, run PnR, play-make and take advantage of mismatches, a athletic big who plays above the rim, is a great passer and runs the floor, two rookies who play hard and can shoot well and of course Marcus Smart who is always energetic, hustles and makes winning plays. The players around the J' s are perfect matches for them and the J's are perfect corner stones for us to build around them. I think the fact that Kemba had to shake off the rust, RWIII wasn't made a starter until end of the season, Aaron got over the rookie wall just recently and Evan was a late addition and missed a lot of games are the reasons why they don't look like how i just described them but it doesn't take away from who they are.