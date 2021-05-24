newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

ELF: Leipzig Kings whittling down roster as season approaches

By john.mckeon
americanfootballinternational.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Leipzig Kings of the European League of Football announced they were holding an open tryout in mid May, they had no idea what to expect. It appears that the word the word spread quickly and widely. When head coach Fred Armstrong and his crew finished the day, overseen...

www.americanfootballinternational.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elf#Football Season#League Football#Open Season#Left Field#The Leipzig Kings#Elf#Saxon#The Hamburg Sea Devils#Frankfurt Galaxy#The Barcelona Dragons#Cologne Centurions#Stuttgart Scorpions#Wroclaw Panthers#This Week#Athletes#Line#Ups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Storm announce final opening roster ahead of season opener

The Storm trimmed its bloated 20-player training camp roster to 13 following a series of moves Thursday afternoon, May 13. Seattle temporarily suspended reserves Epiphanny Prince and Mercedes Russell, who were teammates for a Turkish team and recently concluded playing overseas. The Storm’s transactions, which were announced shortly after the...
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Skipper-Brown added to 2021-22 MSU basketball season roster

MURRAY—Murray State men's basketball coach Matt McMahon announced the signing of Jordan Skipper-Brown for the 2021-22 season. Skipper-Brown, a 6-6 forward out of Little Rock, Ark., joins the Racers from Eastern Illinois and will have one season to play at Murray State. "We are excited to welcome Jordan Skipper-Brown to...
Seattle, WAKXLY

Gonzaga lands Hickman, continues to build monster roster for next season

SEATTLE, Wash. — The reloading of talent continues for the Gonzaga Bulldogs who signed point guard Nolan Hickman from Eastside Catholic Saturday. Hickman is a 4/5 star recruit depending on the publication and is ranked as the 22nd best recruit in the nation in the ESPN top 100. He had previously committed to Kentucky, but re-opened his recruitment.
NBACBS Sports

Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Shut down for rest of season

Fox (COVID-19) won't play in Sunday's game against Utah, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The Kings are shutting down Fox for their final two games of the regular season, as he continues to battle COVID-19 related protocols. Thus, the guard's fourth season with Sacramento has officially concluded, and he averaged a career-best 25.2 points along with 7.2 assists in 58 contests.
Hockeychess.com

Arena Kings Season 7 Leaderboard‎

The updated standings and leaderboard information for Arena Kings Season 7 are below. You can read the season 7 announcement and rules for complete details. For more information about Arena Kings Season 7, please visit this article for the rules, format, prizes and everything else you need to know.
NHLchatsports.com

LA Kings: Top ten best moments of the 2021 Kings season

LA Kings (Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) While the LA Kings 2021 season didn’t go as most would have hoped, there were still some memorable moments. Here were ten of them. That’s a wrap on the LA Kings season. Los Angeles finishes with a 21-28-7 record in the...
NBACBS Sports

Kings' Justin James: Out for season finale

James has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jazz with a sprained right ankle. The 24-year-old averaged 23.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.5 assists and was primed for heavy minutes in the season finale, but he'll instead by sidelined by an ankle sprain. James appeared in 36 games for the Kings this season and averaged 8.6 minutes.
NHLchatsports.com

LA Kings: Reviewing the Kings season through analytics

Apr 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Kings coach Todd McLellan wears a face mask in the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Staples Center. Vegas won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. The 2021 season for the LA Kings, much like for other teams around...
NBARealGM

Teams Lobby To Keep Expanded Rosters Rules For 21-22 Season

Teams have expressed interest in keeping the expanded roster rules for the 21-22 season, especially since the NBA will have another short offseason, sources tell ESPN. The maximum for two-way players on reduced salary was boosted to 50 games, and if they were active for more, they'd be automatically upgraded to the NBA rate without having to sign a full contract.
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings had the least beefiest roster in the NFL last season

It was recently revealed that the Minnesota Vikings had the skinniest roster in the NFL last season. With Michael Pierce returning after opting out of last season and the signing of free-agent Dalvin Tomlinson, the Minnesota Vikings will have a pair of defensive tackles that weigh a combined 659 pounds starting for them in the upcoming 2021 campaign.
NBACelticsBlog

This Roster Isn' t That Bad And What Should Be Done This Off-Season

Let me start with saying, this roster isn' t that bad. We have two 25+ ppg scorers, a third option who can read what game needs, a wing who can shoot off the cath and screens, run PnR, play-make and take advantage of mismatches, a athletic big who plays above the rim, is a great passer and runs the floor, two rookies who play hard and can shoot well and of course Marcus Smart who is always energetic, hustles and makes winning plays. The players around the J' s are perfect matches for them and the J's are perfect corner stones for us to build around them. I think the fact that Kemba had to shake off the rust, RWIII wasn't made a starter until end of the season, Aaron got over the rookie wall just recently and Evan was a late addition and missed a lot of games are the reasons why they don't look like how i just described them but it doesn't take away from who they are.
Sportsamericanfootballinternational.com

Leipzig Kings continue to build a deadly offense with addition of WR Alpha Jalloh

The Leipzig Kings of the European League of Football have added to an already impressive offensive lineup with the signing of versatile wide receiver Alpha Jalloh. The Kings have already signed quarterback Michael Birdsong, MVP of the Japanese X League as well as All-Japan receiver Yoshihito Omi. Jalloh, who was...
NHLErie Times-News

Despite roster turnover, Penguins players develop chemistry during season

PITTSBURGH — Nearly three dozen players made their way through the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room during the regular season, a byproduct of an injury list that seemed to remain in a constant state of flux. Some, such as captain Sidney Crosby, have been around seemingly forever. Some, such as well-traveled...
NHLchatsports.com

Who was the LA Kings MVP for this season?

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MAY 05: Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings is congratulated by Olli Maatta #6 and Sean Walker #26 for recording his 1,000th career point after assisting on an empty-net goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on May 05, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Kings defeated the Coyotes 4-2. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
NFLchatsports.com

Three down-roster players from 2020 looking at a breakout year in 2021

The second NFL year can be a break-out party for talented NFL players., although for some players that breakout doesn’t happen until their third or fourth years in the league. It is a widely held belief that NFL players take a quantum leap in performance from their rookie season to their second season. After all, they’ve been through their first full season, they’ve been through a full NFL-level offseason strength & conditioning program, they’re hopefully a little more mature, and they’ve had ample time to improve their technique. But that belief usually only applies to higher-round draft picks. For bottom-roster guys, that leap in performance sometimes doesn’t happen until their third or fourth year in the league - if at all.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Luke Walton confident of third season as Kings coach

Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton said he is confident he'll be back to coach the team for a third season, despite missing the playoffs in his first two. The Kings haven't been to the playoffs in 15 years, tying the Los Angeles Clippers franchise -- a string that began in 1977 when the Clippers were known as the Buffalo Braves and ran through 1992 -- for the NBA's longest playoff drought.