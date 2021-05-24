newsbreak-logo
Researchers identify factors influencing vaccine hesitancy in USA

By Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta, Ph.D.
News-Medical.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of scientists from the Washington University, in St. Louis, USA, has recently conducted a survey to analyze factors responsible for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination hesitancy among US citizens. The study findings reveal that public willingness to vaccination can likely be improved by allowing them to select vaccine brands and locations. In contrast, vaccine mandates can further increase public aversion toward vaccination. The study is currently available on the medRxiv* preprint server.

