Researchers identify factors influencing vaccine hesitancy in USA

Dr Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that people will likely need a Covid-19 booster shot “within a year” of their first dose, as the US and the rest of the world continues to inoculate people with primary shots."I think we will almost certainly require a booster sometime within a year or so after getting the primary because the durability protection against coronavirus is generally not lifelong similar to measles," the chief medical adviser to the president said at an event.There remains uncertainty around the timeline of any third booster shots for Covid, due to the lack of availability of data...