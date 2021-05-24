newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

DeFi Total Value Locked Has Tripled This Year Despite Recent Bitcoin, Ethereum-Led Crypto Carnage

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The total value locked or TVL in Decentralized Finance or DeFi has fallen from $79.46 billion a week ago to $50.6 billion as of press time in the early hours of Monday, but it is triple of where it stood when the year began. What Happened: TVL has spiked 220.35%...

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
47K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Market Cap#Time Deposits#Tvl#Decentralized Finance#Mkr#Aave#Btc#Uni#Pancakeswap#Comp#Eth#Cointelegraph#Flickr#Defi Protocols#Outstanding Loans#Compound#Native Tokens#Maker#Developments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Country
China
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CloakCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.41 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $15,976.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002657 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IQeon Market Cap Reaches $12.43 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00006476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $859,829.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $582.33 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $90.79 or 0.00258484 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $582.33 million and $10,228.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EchoLink Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $86,966.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spectiv (SIG) Reaches Market Cap of $30,342.61

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Transfer Token (TTT) Market Cap Achieves $1.53 Billion

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $4.42 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $14.58 or 0.00040300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Micromines Reaches Market Cap of $247,528.79 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Micromines has a market cap of $247,528.79 and approximately $2,263.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Micromines coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Reaches $3.21 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $859.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

AMC: Return Of The Meme Stock. As Crypto Crabs, Wall Street Bets Roars Back. How AMC Longs Can Lock In Most Of Their Gains.

Technical analysis by Swan Financial Studios on AMC. We've speculated before that the insane rally in crypto this year siphoned some of the speculative fervor from the sort of stocks formerly favored by the Wall Street Bets crowd. Perhaps it's not a coincidence that on Thursday, Bitcoin and Ethereum were essentially flat as shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) spiked more than 35%. Our friend Andy Swan offered some tongue-in-cheek technical analysis on AMC Thursday afternoon.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

0xcert (ZXC) Achieves Market Cap of $996,702.58

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $996,702.58 and $35,168.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Spaceswap Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Fortuna Market Capitalization Achieves $292,098.19 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Fortuna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Fortuna has a market cap of $292,098.19 and $46.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Whales Tired Of Dogecoin? Daily Transactions Value Down 93% In Under A Month

Following their record-high activity, large Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) holders — so-called whales — finally decided to take a breather and stop moving great quantities of the cryptocurrency. What Happened: According to BitInfoCharts data, Dogecoin's average transaction value fell sharply by nearly 80%, from a high of $1.16 million on Sunday...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is The Recent Sell-Off A Buying Opportunity For Ethereum?

Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he has been adding to his position in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum fell more than 50% from last week's highs as environmental concerns around cryptocurrency mining crippled the market.
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: New crypto DubaiCoin shoots up 1,000% in 24 hours despite market tumbling

The price of bitcoin fell on Friday morning amid a market-wide downturn that saw Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), dogecoin and other major cryptocurrencies tumble in value.One new crypto managed to buck this trend by shooting up 1,000 per cent in 24 hours. The astonishing gains seen by DubaiCoin since launching led to the government of Dubai issuing a warning that it is not officially linked to the UAE city, and may well be an elaborate scam. Bitcoin’s latest price fall means analysts remain divided over whether it is entering a bear market or is just suffering a brief correction on the road to more record highs. Despite being down overnight, it remains remarkably stable looking at it on a week-by-week basis.In other news, the final day of CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference on Thursday saw NFL star Tom Brady discuss his bitcoin ‘laser eyes’, after being announced as a surprise guest at the leading crypto conference.We’ll have all the latest live updates right here.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aditus Market Cap Hits $215,641.61 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Aditus has a market capitalization of $215,641.61 and approximately $95,859.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aditus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aditus has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.
Currenciestoysmatrix.com

Ethereum warning: Crypto to get ‘much higher down the road’ amid value collapse risks | Personal Finance | Finance

Market forecaster Jim Bianco discussed the driving factors behind the price of cryptocurrencies and said there was a “wider picture” which showed “promise” for long term positives in coins like Bitcoin and Etherium. He explained behind cryptocurrencies was a large movement seeking to decentralise finance away from banks and other institutions which were causing systems to be remade. But the market expert added cryptocurrencies were also being influenced by an “out of control casino” where people wildly bet on crypto prices falling or rising.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Hits $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 60.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $241,076.79 and approximately $1,104.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 74.2% against the U.S. dollar.