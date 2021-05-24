Glenwood Cemetery dedicates its new columbarium

Local and state officials joined the Glenwood Cemetery Board of Directors for the dedication of the Glenwood columbarium Saturday morning.

LOCKPORT — Glenwood Cemetery dedicated its columbarium during a special ceremony on Saturday.

The structure was installed at the cemetery this past fall by Orleans Monument Co. of Lockport.

The final resting place can host two urns in each of its 250 spaces.

“It’s actually the wave of the future because everybody is becoming conscious about the environment. They’re not using up as much physical space, and plus there’s cost-wise – cremation is much more of an affordable option for people,” John Sinclair, vice president of the Glenwood Cemetery Association, said in September when the new addition to the cemetery was unveiled. “I think 25 years from now, full-ground burials will be a lot more rare than they are now.”

The columbarium itself was donated anonymously.

“It was a big donor,” Elaine Sobieraski, treasurer of the association, said in September. “They were very kind to donate this to us to help get the cemetery financially fit.”

The Glenwood Cemetery Association owns 60 acres of land off of Glenwood Avenue, 30 of it being undeveloped. Sinclair approximated 30,000 were buried there. There have been burials there, going back as far as the 1820s, he said, and the association was established in 1863.