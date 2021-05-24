newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Oilers' promising season a fading, cruel mirage after Game 3 collapse

Sportsnet.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp 4-1 with eight minutes to play in the most crucial game of their season, the Edmonton Oilers folded up like a cheap tent Sunday night, losing 5-4 in overtime. Roll over? That doesn’t begin to describe the sheer panic that gripped this roster late in Game 3, as it became clear success might be theirs. The Oilers shifted nervously from control to submission so fast Sunday night, it left you wondering if everything we saw from this team this season was some kind of a cruel mirage.

www.sportsnet.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Hellebuyck
Person
Logan Stanley
Person
Dave Tippett
Person
Leon Draisaitl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mirage#Panic#Gm Ken Holland#Collapse#Legit Contenders#Anaheim#Embarrassing Disaster#Painful Lessons#Manchester#Success#Reliable Guys#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLYardbarker

Edmonton Oilers Expect To Get Everyone Work In Season's Final Stretch

The Edmonton Oilers can clinch a berth in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a point of any kind tonight in Vancouver. A victory not only would clinch them a playoff spot, but would inch them closer to the number two seed in the North Division and home-ice in the first round of the playoffs.
NHLYardbarker

Oilers News & Rumors: Khaira, Broberg, Clinching a Playoff Spot

There are a few updates heading into Monday’s Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks action. The news focuses on the health status of Jujhar Khaira, if defenseman Philip Broberg will play at all this season and what the Oilers will do once they clinch a playoff spot, which could be as early as tonight with a win. Of course, there’s also the Connor McDavid watch as he tries to get 100 points.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Khaira '100 per cent' confident he's ready to return to Oilers lineup

As far as Jujhar Khaira is concerned, video of him struggling to find his balance after a taking a routine hit April 19 against Montreal is much worse than the actual injury. It was a frightening scene that had Oilers fans concerned for the 26-year-old’s health and future, particularly after he was concussed in a fight a month earlier, but Khaira says he felt fine within minutes of the second incident and has been symptom free ever since.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Edmonton Oilers take care of business in comeback win over Canucks

Gearing up for the playoffs by playing four straight games with the depleted and dejected Vancouver Canucks is a little like gearing up for an Olympic swimming competition by running through a sprinkler. No offence to the Canucks. Playing their 11th game in 19 days, riding a six-game losing streak...
NHLwiartonecho.com

OILERS SNAPSHOTS: No load management planned for workhorses

They’ve clinched a playoff spot, assured themselves home ice advantage in the first round and their captain is well on pace for 100 points in 56 games. Their style of play looks tight and their focus is laser sharp. Basically, all of the boxes that need to be checked for...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Edmonton Oilers: What to expect from now until the end of the season

With their first win over Vancouver earlier this week, the Edmonton Oilers have now clinched a playoff spot. Oilers fans are not accustomed to this, we’re accustomed to seeing our team wait until the 2nd last or last game of the season to clinch their spot, as has been the habit when we’ve made the playoffs in the past.
NHLNHL

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Canucks 05.06.21

The Oilers welcome the Vancouver Canucks to Rogers Place on Thursday. The Oilers continue a four-game series versus the Vancouver Canucks Thursday at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. BY THE NUMBERS. RECENT BLOGS...
NHLwiartonecho.com

Oilers need Nugent-Hopkins to drive a second offensive line

Just when we thought Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was a winger now, maybe he’s not. Ten years and 651 games into his NHL career, with the longest-serving Edmonton Oiler player’s agent Rick Valette working on a long-term (will it be five years at the same $6 million in this flat-cap world?) contract to stay or to go as an unrestricted free-agent, maybe we should put the brakes on that idea.
NHLthepost.on.ca

JONES: Mikko Koskinen provides surprising 'I wish I'd been there' moment

One of the things that separate the live, in-person sporting event experience compared to many other entertainment options is the “I was there” moment. Few cities have been able to witness as many of those exceptional memory makers as Edmonton. An abundance of champions and championships have provided an incredible number of them. Even if you just restricted it to the forever frozen highlight moments involving Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid alone, there’s been an overwhelming abundance of them to remember forever.
NHLNHL

Jack Adams Award favorites include Brind'Amour, Sullivan, Quenneville

Cassidy, Cooper, Tippett also selected by NHL.com writers as top coach. Who was the best coach in the NHL during the 2020-21 regular season? That will be known when the Jack Adams Award, voted on by the National Hockey League Broadcasters Association, is revealed during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Though the regular season isn't scheduled to end until May 19, NHL.com staff writers already have their candidates for the award.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Koskinen continues to cement himself in Oilers infamy with latest debacle

EDMONTON — What we respected the most about Mikko Koskinen, before he shattered his stick on the goal post after allowing the fourth goal on the fourth Vancouver Canucks shot of the game, was his measured approach. Koskinen sized up the moment like a guy addressing a tee shot, or...
NHLoilersnation.com

GDB 53.0: Let’s Try That Again (8pm MT, CBC)

We’re coming down the home stretch, dear friends, but even though our beloved Oilers already have a playoff spot locked up, it doesn’t mean that there’s not still work left to do. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s get ready for game day. With only four games left on the schedule and...
NHLNHL

FEATURE: McDavid achieves 100 points in historical performance

EDMONTON, AB - The best there is, dominating like the best there ever were. Connor McDavid transcended time in a four-point, 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks, astounding the hockey world on Hockey Night in Canada by capturing 100 points in 53 games to become the ninth player to achieve such a feat and first since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Looking to keep momentum rolling, Oilers won't rest stars before playoffs

EDMONTON — It’s another experimental night for Dave Tippett and his Edmonton Oilers, as he goes with the backup goalie, a new third line and gives taxi squad veteran Patrick Russell a game on right wing. This is the luxury of having clinched a playoff berth with six games left...
NHLwiartonecho.com

Canucks stick it to Oilers with four goals on first four shots

One down, still two to go. The Edmonton Oilers have an ‘X’ beside their name as a playoff team and while the ‘Z’ part of the equation (clinching second place) seemed to be a mere formality Thursday, the tired and understaffed Vancouver Canucks down-poured on that piece of the agenda.
NHLNHL

McDavid trying for 100-point season, won't be rested by Oilers

Center will 'play accordingly' seven short of milestone with five games left. Connor McDavid needs seven points in the final five games to score 100 in this 56-game season, and Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said the center will have every opportunity to reach that number for the fourth time in his NHL career.
NHLNHL

RELEASE: McDavid named NHL's First Star of the Week

EDMONTON, AB - Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Alberta Health Services program manager Aleem Rajani have been named the NHL's First Stars for the week ending May 9. Throughout the 2020-21 season, the NHL is celebrating the remarkable efforts of the off-ice stars who make it possible for the League to play games amid a pandemic by honouring frontline healthcare heroes from the regions represented by the weekly and monthly stars.
NHLNHL

BLOG: McLeod building his game

EDMONTON, AB - Just seven games into his National Hockey League career, forward Ryan McLeod is being tasked with assignments that some veterans don't receive. The Oilers centre, recalled from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors on April 18, is yet to register his first career NHL point but saw over two minutes of ice time on the power play and penalty kill Thursday versus the Vancouver Canucks. McLeod led the rush on several breakouts, manned the left half-wall on the second power-play unit and also helped the team stay spotless shorthanded by going 4-for-4 on the kill.
NHLNHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks 05.08.21

The Oilers finish a four-game series against the Vancouver Canucks Saturday on Hockey Night in Canada. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Oilers complete a run of four straight games versus the Vancouver Canucks Saturday at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on CBC & Sportsnet or...