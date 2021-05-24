Oilers' promising season a fading, cruel mirage after Game 3 collapse

Up 4-1 with eight minutes to play in the most crucial game of their season, the Edmonton Oilers folded up like a cheap tent Sunday night, losing 5-4 in overtime. Roll over? That doesn’t begin to describe the sheer panic that gripped this roster late in Game 3, as it became clear success might be theirs. The Oilers shifted nervously from control to submission so fast Sunday night, it left you wondering if everything we saw from this team this season was some kind of a cruel mirage.