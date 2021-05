ALPENA, Mich. — Montmorency County may be closing their jail and moving the inmates into Alpena County’s newly constructed facility. Tomorrow morning, county commissioners from Montmorency County will vote on whether or not to close their jail facility. The facility only houses up to 15 inmates, and currently houses nine. On Tuesday afternoon, officials from Alpena County approved of moving forward with a contract if Montmorency chooses to close their facility and move their inmates. They have not begun writing the contract yet, however.