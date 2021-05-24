Health briefs

newsbreak-logo
Excela Health has opened its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to all area residents 18 and older. The clinic is giving the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Individuals may register online via the Excela Health web site, ExcelaHealth.org, or call 724-689-1690 between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday. The clinic is located at...

North Huntingdon, PA
Brownsville, PA
Uniontown, PA
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Pennsylvania Health
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...
Fayette County, PAheraldstandard.com

Local pools prepare for open season

With Memorial Day just a few weeks off, area residents are looking forward to spending some leisure time at their favorite community swimming pools. In Fayette County, the Flatwoods Community Pool in Franklin Township will open Memorial Day weekend, operating from noon to 8 p.m. on weekends and 4 to 8 p.m. weekdays until schools adjourn classes for the summer. They will be following any mask mandates or CDC recommendations from the state.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: 872 new positive cases in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.
Westmoreland County, PAheraldstandard.com

State records 27 new COVID deaths

There were 27 additional deaths as a result of COVID-19 across the commonwealth, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday. That brings the statewide death toll to 26,274 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Four of those new deaths were in this region, with Allegheny County reporting two new deaths, and Westmoreland County and Fayette County each reporting one additional death. No new deaths were reported in Greene or Washington counties.
Pennsylvania Stateheraldstandard.com

Pa. to follow new CDC guidance on mask wearing during pandemic

Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can resume their normal lives without wearing a mask, the state Health Department said Thursday. The decision followed updated guidance Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that immediately went into effect in Pennsylvania. “Today’s guidance from the CDC affects only...
Brownsville, PAheraldstandard.com

Community briefs

American Legion Posts 940, 838 and 275 are seeking volunteers to place about 4,000 flags next to grave markers of veterans at Lafayette Memorial Park, Route 40, Brier Hill on Friday at 6 p.m. Food distributions dates. n Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, on Saturday, May 15...
Brownsville, PAheraldstandard.com

Nemacolin Castle preparing to expand for Pike Days and beyond

Of many structures that have stood the test of time along the National Road, Nemacolin Castle in Brownsville stands out as one that continues to improve and expand. “You can spend a good time at Nemacolin Castle with things to see there,” said Rocky Brashear, the president of the Brownsville Historical Society.
Fayette County, PAheraldstandard.com

Kudos to Fayette County's recycling program

You may have noticed the Fayette County Recycling Program has been the subject of many headlines lately. From our recycling drop-off program expanding, to the grand opening of our new Recycling Convenience Center and hosting our spring Hard-to-Recycle Event there, Fayette County has reestablished itself as a recycling leader in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania Stateheraldstandard.com

COVID-19 cases are declining in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania saw a decline in new COVID-19 cases for two consecutive weeks in late April, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Thursday. The percentage of test results coming back positive also dropped from 8.6 to 7.6 over that time period, Wolf stated in a news release. “All data shows that the...
Fayette County, PAheraldstandard.com

Fay-Penn urging local restaurants, hospitality businesses to apply for funding

Fay-Pen Economic Development Council is urging local restaurants and similar hospitality businesses to apply for available COVID-19 recovery programs. “Both programs are designed to assist hospitality businesses whose revenues were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bob Shark, Fay-Penn executive director. “Businesses can apply to one or both programs as long as they meet the programs’ eligibility requirements.”
Washington StateObserver-Reporter

No new COVID-19 deaths in Washington, Greene, Fayette counties

The state reported 2,597 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the running total to 1,164,216 since the pandemic was first verified in Pennsylvania in March 2020. There were 56 new statewide virus deaths, none of which were reported in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties. Nine new COVID-19 deaths came from Allegheny County, its health department said.
Fayette County, PAheraldstandard.com

Cheers & Jeers

Cheers: Two Fayette County police officers received the Congressional Badge of Bravery this week for their heroic actions during a 2018 shooting at a Masontown magistrate’s office. Masontown Borough Police Chief Ronald Scott Miller and German Township Corporal John Lingo III were integral in stopping an active shooter at the office in 2018. While the gunman was shot and killed, no other lives were lost. The men were honored Wednesday by family, friends and dignitaries, many of whom spoke about the difficult jobs police have. Both officers shied away from the words of praise heaped upon them. Miller noted all first responders are tasked with running toward danger, accepting his award on behalf of all who do so. Lingo, meanwhile, recognized the court staff who helped those who were in the courtroom hide as shots rang out. He called them the real heroes of the day. But without the quick actions of Miller and Lingo, many lives may have been lost that day. They are truly owed a debt of gratitude that cannot be repaid.
Fayette County, PApacasa.org

Welcoming CASA of Fayette County

Pennsylvania CASA Association (PA CASA) is pleased to announce the launch of CASA of Fayette County on May 3, 2021. CASA of Fayette County joins the PA CASA state office and a network of 21 local programs serving 27 counties across the Commonwealth in providing best-interest volunteer advocacy to abused and neglected children. With a newly hired Program Director, a dedicated Board of Directors, and a centrally located office in Uniontown, CASA of Fayette County is ready to open its doors and advocate for children!
Pennsylvania Stateheraldstandard.com

23 new COVID deaths reported across Pennsylvania

There were 23 new deaths across Pennsylvania over the weekend due to COVID-19, but none in Washington, Greene, Fayette, Westmoreland or Allegheny counties. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the death toll across the state in the 14 months since the first reported cases of the coronavirus is now 26,276. That includes 1,901 individuals in Allegheny County, 293 in Washington County, 39 in Greene County, 306 in Fayette County and 746 in Westmoreland County.
Fayette County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Rehab vs. jail: Saves money and lives

Fayette County is joining a state initiative wherein law enforcement officers connect nonviolent residents suffering from drug addiction with treatment options instead of arresting them. This program offers a lifeline to those who have hit rock bottom and are looking to take steps to turn their lives around. It could...