newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

What Jesus Does Not Pray

challies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final night that Jesus spends with his beloved disciples is a night of much prayer. Before he prays privately in the garden he prays publicly in the upper room. Before he prays for himself and his own endurance, he prays for them and theirs. “I do not ask that you take them out of the world,” he prays to his Father, “but that you keep them from the evil one.” What he does not pray is as noteworthy as what he actually does.

www.challies.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
John
Person
Moses
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Satan#Grief#Sorrows#Evil#Glory#Persecution#Tradition#Acts#Ills#Home#Duties#Final Night#History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionftc.co

Breakfast with Jesus

For Jesus to feed breakfast to such failed men must not only have provided satisfaction for their stomachs, but grace to their souls. The proud preacher can’t stand to be criticized, let alone critiqued. A family vacation is a gift of God, but a family vacation is not God. A...
Religionchallies.com

In the Name of Jesus

“Whatever you ask in my name, this I will do,” promised Jesus. And ever since that day, his followers have prayed in his name. Parents teach their children, pastors teach their parishioners, evangelists teach their new converts to close their prayers with the familiar words, “In Jesus’ name I pray, Amen.”
Fort Wayne, INCadillac News

No autograph but Jesus

Anderson, Joshua, Jaylin. Names. Families. Community. Deep links to our Youth For Christ mission in Northern Indiana. Two 19-year-olds. Gone. Defenselessly murdered. The other, Jaylin, critically wounded. As I listened to the story through another Zoom update… my heart ached. But then, an unexpected jolt. Pictures. The beautiful faces. Names and a tragic story giving way to an image.
ReligionSidney Herald

Jesus and the vaccine

I wonder if vaccine-resistant evangelicals know that Jesus loved health science. Although he is remembered as the risen Lord and Savior in death, in life he carried on the healing tradition of prophets like Elijah, Elisha, and Isaiah, who was court physician to King Hezekiah. Moses, the originator of the...
Kellogg, IDShoshone News Press

The March for Jesus

On Saturday, May 22, 2021, a procession of praise will happen in Kellogg, Idaho. All believers in Jesus Christ are invited to come to this March for Jesus to celebrate who He is and to proclaim what Jesus has done. It will be a walk from the intersection of Main...
Family RelationshipsThe Evening News

TOM MAY: What does hope look like?

Our family did not look like the other families on the block. My mother’s parents lived on the lowest level of the home’s tri-level design. Our bedrooms were nestled on the top floor. Sandwiched between were the connecting areas of the kitchen, dining room and living room. Another generation was always just an arm’s length away.
Religionclearwatertribune.com

First Christian Church News

Pentecost is the anniversary of an important event in the life of the church. After the death of Jesus, he appeared alive to his followers over the course of about 40 days. He was raised up to heaven leaving his close followers with directions to wait for the power and presence of God for their lives. Pentecost is the celebration of that arrival.
ReligionMarshall News Messenger

Jerry Hopkins: Light and salvation

Psalm 27 in the Bible is a hymn of praise and power for those who struggle in life. When life is filled with misunderstandings and misgivings; false accusations and fears; wars and rumors of wars; troubles and tears; loneliness and hostility; unfriendliness and hatefulness; lovelessness and sinfulness, we can find God to be enough.
ReligionTahlequah Daily Press

Faith News 5-27-21

Morning services for this 23rd of May began in prayer led by Brother Loyd Eaton. The devotional was read from Micah 7:1-10, and the first song, "Leaning On the Everlasting Arms." We had 54 in attendance this morning. There were no reported birthdays or anniversaries, no new requests for sympathy...
Houston, TXJournal & Sunday Journal

Clergy Corner for May 28, 2021

Recently, Diane and I went to Houston, Texas to visit with family and finally get to hold our seven-month-old grandson. While there, we participated in the worship experience of the Mercy Street Worship Community of Chapelwood United Methodist Church. Mercy Street is a congregation that is geared toward ministering to those in recovery, brokenness, and homelessness. I had heard of Mercy Street when I attended a conference eight or nine years ago. They had caught my attention due to an unusual outreach ministry, where once a month they led worship under one of the interstate highways interchanges to reach the homeless population in an intentional way.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Pentecost in Action: Saint Cristóbal Magallanes

Lex orandi, lex credendi, goes the ancient Latin motto – loosely translated: The rule of praying is the rule of believing. In other words, our liturgical life reveals our faith life. What we do on our knees points to what we hold in our hearts as well as how we’ll act in the world.
Religionolneyenterprise.com

DEVOTIONAL

“Therefore, brethren, be all the more diligent to make certain about His calling and choosing you;” 2 Peter 1:10 NASBS. The Apostle Peter pens his second letter, by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, to a persecuted church who had been dispersed throughout all of the Roman Empire. Many false teachers had crept in, seeking to reduce the incarnation of Jesus Christ as being God, to just merely a spiritual being, or a common man in whom the Spirit of God came upon and then left at His death. Peter tells us, “These false teachers promise freedom while they themselves are slaves to corruption.” So Peter defends the deity of Jesus Christ, urging those who have been called to such a great salvation, who have escaped the corruption that is in the world because of sinful desires. “To make every effort to supplement their faith with goodness; and to goodness, knowledge; and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness; and to godliness, mutual affection; and to mutual affection, love.”
ReligionPosted by
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: What does it mean to be a Christian?

In its most basic definition, a Christian is someone who is a follower of Jesus Christ. And we follow Christ by embodying both the beliefs of the Christian faith by believing in Jesus’s life, death, and resurrection (orthodoxy), and also by putting that faith into action as true disciples of Christ (orthopraxy). But that faith […] The post Commentary: What does it mean to be a Christian? appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ReligionPride Publishing

Sin separates but love restores (part 2)

God says that the wages of sin are death, but that the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ (Romans 6:23). If you have not received Christ Jesus into your life, do so soon so that you can have eternal life. If you have sin in your life get rid of it. Repent and confess that sin today. Make Jesus the Lord and Saviour of your life.
ReligionHerald-Times

Church News and Events

Syria will be providing lunch on Friday, June 4, for those working on the Playoli Playground Project. Volunteers are needed to provide food, help pack the lunches on Thursday, June 3, and serve to the workers on Friday. There is a sign-up sheet at church or contact the church office. Summer campfire for the jr./sr. high youth group is now on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at the firepit just south of the church office. Vacation Bible School for preschoolers through sixth grade will be held June 7-10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Please see Chase if you can help with VBS. CIY for junior-senior high students will be June 14-18 and their “Day at the Lake” will be June 22. The S.A.L.T. adult Bible study group meets the first and third Saturdays of each month at the church. A substance abuse recovery group meets every Thursday in the church basement at 6:30 p.m. Sunday morning worship services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a nursery, Kids’ Church and Wee Worship available during both services. Children’s Sunday School classes are meeting as well as three classes for adults. Worship services are also available on Facebook live or on-line at http://www.syriacc.com/worship-center/. The church office may be reached at 812-723-2316. The church e-mail address is info@syriacc.com.
ReligionThe Weekly Challenger

Praying in the Already

“He asked this only to try him, for he already had in mind what he was going to do (John 6:6).”. Many people see prayers from the imagery of two roles: Santa Claus or a short-order cook. Some see a Santa Claus who gives out toys and gifts based on their naughty or nice behavior. The thought is that if you do all the right things, then God hears and answers your prayers. However, if you think, say. or do something that is not right or perfect, then God will not give you what you desire.
Religionbitchute.com

Adrenochrome truth was shown on South Park

Hello welcome to Truth of Jesus Christ. Here you will find reviews on certain doctrines of Christianity, reviewing the glory of Christ, exposing false doctrines and the lies of this world, and connecting ourselves to God. I’m a Traditional Sedevacant…
Fayetteville, GAThe Citizen Online

A great intersection

As I write this on Thursday, May 13, 2021, just this past Thursday, I find this day an interesting intersection between our cultural secular lives and our ecclesiastical spiritual lives. Here’s what I’m thinking. Probably most everybody heard the announcement today by the CDC that “as far as they’re concerned,”...