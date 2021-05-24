What Jesus Does Not Pray

“Therefore, brethren, be all the more diligent to make certain about His calling and choosing you;” 2 Peter 1:10 NASBS. The Apostle Peter pens his second letter, by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, to a persecuted church who had been dispersed throughout all of the Roman Empire. Many false teachers had crept in, seeking to reduce the incarnation of Jesus Christ as being God, to just merely a spiritual being, or a common man in whom the Spirit of God came upon and then left at His death. Peter tells us, “These false teachers promise freedom while they themselves are slaves to corruption.” So Peter defends the deity of Jesus Christ, urging those who have been called to such a great salvation, who have escaped the corruption that is in the world because of sinful desires. “To make every effort to supplement their faith with goodness; and to goodness, knowledge; and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness; and to godliness, mutual affection; and to mutual affection, love.”