Fayette County, PA

Memorial services planned in Fayette County

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following organizations are holding services to commemorate Memorial Day in Fayette County. To submit an announcement for a Memorial Day service, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com by noon Wednesday. n The Fairchance Exchange Club will hold a memorial service on Saturday, May 29 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairchance at 1 p.m....

