A La Carte (May 24)

We are to fear God. And we are to flee to God. And while those two things — fearing God and fleeing to him — may sound oddly contradictory, they’re not. In 2008, Pastor John preached on Psalm 103, a psalm with some pretty amazing statements about God’s love to those who fear him. Verse 11 says, “For as high as the heavens are above the earth, so great is his steadfast love toward those who fear him.” And verse 13 says, “As a father shows compassion to his children, so the Lord shows compassion to those who fear him.” And verse 17 says, “The steadfast love of the Lord is from everlasting to everlasting on those who fear him.” God’s covenant love is for those who fear him. The following sermon clip comes from Michael, who lives in the beautiful city of San Diego. Here’s John Piper expounding Psalm 103.