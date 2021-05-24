newsbreak-logo
Maine State

Maine artist to turn dying trees into art in Milwaukee

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine artist and illustrator plans to make art out of trees that are being attacked by an invasive pest.

Daniel Minter has received a $75,000 award from the Chicago-based Joyce Foundation for a project at the Lynden Sculpture Garden in Milwaukee, where ash trees are under attack by the emerald ash borer, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Minter will select a tall tree that’s under attack, strip the tree of its branches and carve those branches into various shapes that will be hung like beads from the tree, the newspaper said.

He conceived the idea of honoring the dead and dying trees before the pandemic. He hopes other wood carvers will join in the project.

“We don’t just discard the ones we have lost. We acknowledge them, we learn from them and we carry their memory forward,” he said. “These pieces will grow, as more people visit.”

The award from the Joyce Foundation supports artists who are Black, Indigenous and people of color. Minter will go to Milwaukee next month to begin the project.

