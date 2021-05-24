newsbreak-logo
'Charlie Bit My Finger' Video Fetches $760,000 At NFT Auction

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Another classic piece of internet culture has been auctioned off for a six-figure sum, the latest viral sensation from the 2000s to be eagerly snapped up by digital collectors of "non fungible tokens" or NFTs. The home video "Charlie Bit My Finger" sold for almost $761,000 on Sunday, the 14th...

IBTimes

IBTimes

ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
