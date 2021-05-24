newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Suspect arrested in gut-wrenching Singapore train attack no one tried to stop (Video)

By Coconuts Singapore
Hong Kong
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect was arrested yesterday in the merciless assault of a train commuter that, while caught on tape, went ignored by other commuters. The police announced yesterday that they had arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of public nuisance and voluntarily causing hurt after being alerted to the assault that had taken place around 10:15am.

