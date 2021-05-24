Drs. Oz and Roizen: Bariatric surgery can be lifesaving
Former NFL coach Rex Ryan (348 pounds), writer Ann Rice (254 pounds) and comedian Roseanne Barr (350 pounds) have thrived after having weight-loss surgery. In 2019, around 256,000 fellow Americans did the same, 61% opting for what’s called sleeve gastrectomy. (About 18% had the more complex gastric bypass, once the most common form of bariatric surgery.) Sleeve gastrectomy removes 75% to 80% of the stomach, and most folks lose around 60% to 70% of their excess weight within a year.www.telegraphherald.com