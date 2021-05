Traditional loans remain elusive for owners of color, but banks, lenders are doing more outreach. Editor’s note: We always knew there were two Washingtons — one defined by the haves, the other by the have-nots, largely and historically split across racial lines. That delineation has gotten substantially more pronounced with the pandemic. The DMV Divide is a series of stories meant to delve into how that widening economic divide is manifesting in — and jeopardizing — different aspects of the regional economy, continuing here with access to capital. We explore the racial history that brought us here, as well as the efforts underway to bridge the gulf.