Berlin, NH

New Hampshire conservation camp won’t open this summer

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BERLIN, N.H. (AP) — A nonprofit camp dedicated to helping youth appreciate New Hampshire’s natural resources has cancelled its summer season.

Barry Conservation Camp in Berlin is operated by the state Fish and Game Department and 4-H through the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension. But it will remain closed this summer because there aren’t enough workers to safely and efficiently operate the facility, officials said recently.

“The current situation is making it impossible for us to meet some very basic requirements necessary to operate the camp including physician attention for campers and staff while on the grounds,” said director Amanda Royce. “This is sad for all of us—the campers, our dedicated staff, and the many public and private supporters of camp, but Barry Camp will endure because of the shared belief in the opportunities this camp brings to kids from all of those who know and love it.”

