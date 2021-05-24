newsbreak-logo
Clarion, PA

Author's childhood in Clarion is subject of children's books

By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARION - Pam Selker Rak has a lot of fond memories of Clarion - memories that are now the subject of a series of children's books. The first book in the series is "Sassafras Tea," which relates how her father would make the home-made tea.

