Music

New Music: Swizz Beatz – We Want Justice (Featuring Freddie Gibbs & Shoota93)

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Godfather of Harlem has quickly become appointment viewing on Sunday nights. Led by Forest Whitaker, the series explores the role of Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson and his role in Harlem during the 1960s. This week’s episode proved to be one of the show’s best yet. Whitaker and company explored the turmoil of 1964 and the murder of three Freedom Riders in Mississippi. As always, this week’s show was backed by an incredible musical selection put together by Swizz Beatz.

