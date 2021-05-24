Dubuque City Council to once again consider JFK sidewalk project
Dubuque City Council is looking to once again pursue constructing additional sidewalks on John F. Kennedy Road. Last week, City Council members voted, 7-0, to direct the city to bring an updated project proposal for installing sidewalks on both sides of JFK, from the intersection with Asbury Road to the intersection with the Northwest Arterial. While there are some sections of sidewalk along the roadway, several portions have none.www.telegraphherald.com