OUTRIDERS has been exceeding all expectations since its launch and has even been poised to become one of Square Enix’s strongest selling all-new IPs of recent times. For us, OUTRIDERS sits in an interesting place. It’s a game that we’re still working on our review for as we’ve decided to take our time, see where the game heads, and treat it as a title with a lot going on under the hood, mostly like we do with Destiny or even Diablo.