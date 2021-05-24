newsbreak-logo
Business

Asia shares wary on U.S. inflation, Bitcoin struggles to steady

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares were mixed on Monday as investors awaited key U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy, while Bitcoin tried to steady after being hammered on news of China's clampdown on mining and trading of cryptocurrencies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1%...

New York City, NYMetro International

Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising U.S. inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand. U.S. Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the year...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. consumer inflation surges in April

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices accelerated in the year to April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, reflecting pent-up demand as the economy reopens, supply constraints and technical factors. Consumer prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar continued to rebound on Friday as traders tidied positions for month-end and new data largely confirmed expectations about inflation and the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.3% to 90.236 and a gain of nearly 1% from...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar gives up gains for week as markets digest economic data

* Dollar flat for day, week * Dollar reaches seven-week high of 110 yen * Euro and sterling fall vs dollar * Yuan at new 3-year high of 6.36 to dollar * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices and market activity; previous NEW YORK/LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar gave up gains from early on Friday as traders tidied positions ahead of month-end and a holiday weekend after seeing new economic data confirm expectations about U.S. inflation and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The dollar index of major currencies rose as much as 0.4% during the day in a sharp rebound from 4-1/2 month lows plumbed on Tuesday before it fell back to flat for the day and the week at 89.99. Ending with little change was a break from the down trend since March that had taken 3% from the dollar's value as other major economies began to catch up with vaccination rates in the United States. At the same time, central banks in some other countries had appeared likely to move more quickly than the U.S. Federal Reserve to back away from easy money policies and let interest rates rise. The euro was up a bare 0.05% at $1.22 on Friday afternoon, compared with a four-month high of $1.2266 earlier in the week. The British pound was flat at $1.4199, continuing its recent struggle to stay above $1.42.. On Monday, the United States and Britain have public holidays. The U.S. economic data had been seen as the big scheduled news of the week, but it did not move bond and stock markets much when it was released in the morning. The data showed that consumer prices increased in April far beyond the Federal Reserve's 2% annual rate target. The inflation readings had been widely anticipated and were not expected to have an impact on policy from the Fed, which has viewed recent price increases as adjustments for the reopening of the economy. The next big event for the markets is the Fed's monetary policy meeting on June 15 and 16, which could provide clues to when U.S. interest rates will increase. Fed officials could show projections for stronger economic growth. That would point toward the central bank tapering its purchases of bonds and allowing longer-term interest rates to rise, which would support the dollar, said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com. "The Fed is trying to prepare the markets for the inevitability of tapering," Trevisani said. The major currency that would most likely lose against the dollar is the Japanese yen, Trevisani said, citing trouble with Japan's recovery from the pandemic compared with Europe and Britain. The dollar gained against the yen early on Friday and hit a seven-week high before easing to show little change on the day. The dollar last traded around 109.77 yen after reaching as high as 110.2. Japan has seen a rise in unemployment, falling consumer prices and government moves to extend emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other areas because of the COVID-19 pandemic. China's onshore yuan appreciated to as few as 6.358 per dollar, a new three-year high. The dollar was last trading at 6.3616 yuan, down 0.15% for the day. Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale, said the fact that the yuan has been stronger than 6.40 for three days could be a turning point in Chinese policy that would be positive for the global economy. "Nobody thought that the central bank would allow the yuan to strengthen beyond 6.40, and they have," Broux added. The New Zealand dollar, which this week had jumped on the prospect of an interest rate hike by September 2022, fell as much as 1% against the greenback early in the day.. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down about 6% at $36,174 in the morning in New York, while ether was down 8% at around $2,510. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 1:24PM (1724 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9910 90.0120 -0.02% 0.011% +90.4470 +89.9870 Euro/Dollar $1.2201 $1.2195 +0.05% -0.14% +$1.2204 +$1.2133 Dollar/Yen 109.7650 109.8300 -0.05% +6.24% +110.1950 +109.7650 Euro/Yen 133.92 133.93 -0.01% +5.52% +134.0000 +133.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.8993 0.8967 +0.29% +1.65% +0.9030 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4199 $1.4203 -0.02% +3.94% +$1.4207 +$1.4137 Dollar/Canadian 1.2079 1.2067 +0.10% -5.14% +1.2120 +1.2064 Aussie/Dollar $0.7712 $0.7745 -0.41% +0.27% +$0.7747 +$0.7678 Euro/Swiss 1.0972 1.0934 +0.35% +1.53% +1.0975 +1.0933 Euro/Sterling 0.8593 0.8584 +0.10% -3.85% +0.8606 +0.8576 NZ $0.7259 $0.7294 -0.45% +1.11% +$0.7295 +$0.7214 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3470 8.3450 +0.17% -2.66% +8.3860 +8.3355 Euro/Norway 10.1850 10.1699 +0.15% -2.69% +10.2046 +10.1490 Dollar/Sweden 8.2938 8.2727 +0.31% +1.19% +8.3433 +8.2718 Euro/Sweden 10.1204 10.0895 +0.31% +0.44% +10.1386 +10.0884 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London Editing by Mark Heinrich and Will Dunham)
Businessbullionvault.com

Rush to Buy Gold Among Central Banks as US Inflation Outruns Interest Rates by Most Since 1975

PRICES to buy gold headed on Friday for their 3rd highest month-end ever and the highest weekly finish in London since early November, eve of the first successful Covid vaccine trials announcement, amid rumors of heavy central-bank gold buying, a fresh rise in crude oil and other industrial input costs, plus the highest inflation on the US Fed's preferred measure in nearly 3 decades.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. rallies, unshaken by inflation surge

On Friday, a slew of Wall St. stock indices had wrapped up the day in an affirmative territory with benchmark S&P 500 and trade-sensitive Dow snapping up their first weekly percentage gains following three straight weeks of declines, as investors seemed to have turned a blind eye to a stronger-than-anticipated inflation reading.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
Businessactionforex.com

Markets Cautious ahead of US Inflation Data

A sense of caution enveloped financial markets on Thursday as investors awaited US data expected to offer more clues on inflation, economic growth and the outlook for monetary policy. European markets are mixed while US futures are slightly lower amid cautious trade. It is shaping up to be another week...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Bitcoin in a tight range ahead of US inflation data

The US dollar was little changed in the American and Asian sessions after a data dump in the United States. According to the statistics agency, the economy expanded by 6.4% in the first quarter, a lower reading than the previous 6.5%. The GDP price index rose by 4.3%, better than the previous 4.1%. Further data showed that durable goods orders declined by 1.3% while core durable goods rose by 1.0%. Meanwhile, the country’s initial jobless claims numbers fell from 444k to 406k last week. That was the best performance since the pandemic started. Pending home sales declined by 4.4%. Later today, the currency will react to the personal spending, income, and personal consumption expenditure data from the United States.
Businessmarketpulse.com

Yen falls to 2-week low on US jobless claims

The Japanese yen is under pressure, as USD/JPY has posted gains for a second straight day. In North American trade, USD/JPY is trading at 109.86, up 0.66%. Inflation levels remain at very low levels in Japan, and with the economic downturn due to Covid, there is little reason to expect that this will change anytime soon. Earlier in the week, BoJ Core CPI, the Bank of Japan’s preferred gauge of inflation, dipped to -0.1% in March, down from zero a month earlier. The index has mustered just one gain in the past 13 months.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Euro steady ahead of US inflation

The euro is almost unchanged on Friday. In the North American session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.2190, down 0.02% on the day. In Germany, Covid-19 cases have been declining in recent weeks, as the vaccine rollout has gathered steam. Some states have eased lockdown conditions and the reopening of the largest economy in the eurozone should continue in the coming months.
StocksBusiness Insider

Profit Taking Expected For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 125 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,610-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan leads gains among Asian shares, most Asian currencies edge higher

* Philippine stocks snap 3-day rally * Malaysia reports record spike in COVID-19 cases * Thai stocks up for 3rd day By Arundhati Dutta May 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan led Asia's emerging equity markets higher on Friday, as investors cheered more U.S. economic data pointing toward a strong recovery, while the region's currencies held onto gains ahead of inflation data. The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won led gains against the greenback, even as the dollar and U.S. bond yields rose after a report that President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6 trillion budget for 2022. "(Asia markets) follow optimism around U.S. economic data boosting the recovery theme and may potentially spur some catch-up growth in Asia ...they have been lagging in terms of returns performance," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG. On Thursday, data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week. "This (jobless data) denotes a healing labour market, " he said, adding that unveiling of U.S .budget may also support sentiment in Asia. U.S. inflation data due at 1230 GMT on Friday will also be a big focus, as a high reading could fuel expectations of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve sooner rather than later. Taiwanese stocks jumped 1.5%, hitting their highest in over two weeks. The island's first batch of 150,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses out of more than 5 million ordered from Moderna Inc is set to arrive on Friday. Thai stocks jumped 0.5%, extending gains to a third session. The country said it planned additional measures to retain jobs and boost domestic consumption, as it struggles with a severe third wave of infections. Singaporean stocks were up for a sixth session, while Indonesian equities extended gains to a third day. However, Malaysian stocks dropped as much as 0.8%, and was headed for its worst day in a week. The country is still grappling with high infections and on Thursday reported 7,857 new coronavirus cases, the third straight day of record infections and 59 deaths. "A complete nationwide lockdown cannot be ruled out, with some state rulers urging the Federal government to do this, " said Prakash Sakpal and Nicholas Mapa, analysts at brokerage ING. Philippine shares slipped after a stellar three-day rally that saw the benchmark add over 8%. HIGHLIGHTS **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 3 basis points at 6.475% **Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield is down 0.5 basis points at 2.025%​​ **Top losers in Malaysia are Maxis Bhd and Hong Leong Financial Group Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0332 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.11 -6.08 <.N2 1.97 6.26 25> China.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Mixed After Yellen's Comments

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended Friday's session on a mixed note as investors digested upbeat U.S. data and reacted to reports that the world's largest economy will reveal a budget that would increase federal spending to $6 trillion in the coming fiscal year. The dollar firmed up and Treasury yields...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet cracks post weekly drop as aviation demand struggles

SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins dropped on Friday, posting their first weekly decline in over two months, as hopes for the region's aviation demand recovery were dampened by a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in several countries. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped 15 cents to $5.48 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest level since April 28. The cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore have shed nearly 15% this week, the steepest weekly drop since March 26, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Despite the persistent weakness in Asia Pacific airlines' seat capacity due to coronavirus restrictions, the regional jet fuel market is getting some support from arbitrage shipments to the West, where demand is recovering comparatively faster, market watchers said. "The Asian jet fuel spot market could see a lift if the upcoming summer travel season in the U.S. and Europe proves to be busy," Zameer Yusof, senior analyst at Refinitiv Oil Research, said in weekly note. "Preliminary data – stock of excess accumulated savings and UK summer travel bookings – suggest that there is a lot of 'pent-up demand' for travel and that travellers may have fewer reservations about returning to the skies." Some forecasts released this week by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and industry consultancy Tourism Economics showed people are eager to travel both in the short and long-term. This year's global passenger numbers are expected to recover to 52% of the pre-COVID-19 levels of 2019, and further recover to 88% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022, the forecasts showed. "The damage of the COVID-19 crisis will be felt for years to come, but all indications are that people have retained their need and desire to travel... Any possibility for borders to re-open is met with an instant surge in bookings," the IATA said in a statement. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 8.5% to 2.2 million tonnes in the week ended May 27, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA jumped 21.8% this week to 1.2 million tonnes, a level not seen since November last year. - Jet fuel stocks have gained amid a rise in imports triggered by traders stocking up ahead of peak summer demand, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Four gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices were little changed on Friday, with Brent holding near $70 a barrel as strong U.S. economic data and expectations of a rebound in global demand offset concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 72.77 0.59 0.82 72.18 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.42 -0.21 9.50 -2.21 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 72.98 0.6 0.83 72.38 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.21 -0.2 9.95 -2.01 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 73.09 0.57 0.79 72.52 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.1 -0.23 12.30 -1.87 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 75.24 0.71 0.95 74.53 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.05 -0.09 -64.29 0.14 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 72.46 1.02 1.43 71.44 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.24 0.14 -36.84 -0.38 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)