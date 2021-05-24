newsbreak-logo
IAIA Announces WarnerMedia Scholarship for IAIA Students Seeking MFA in Creative Writing

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

The Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) announces that WarnerMedia funded scholarships for the Low Residency MFA in Creative Writing (MFACW) students. The total amount of the funding granted to IAIA is $20,000. In addition to scholarships, WarnerMedia will also be providing mentor services to these MFACW students. “IAIA has...

www.redlakenationnews.com
