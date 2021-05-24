Boy, 9, finds $5,000 while cleaning family’s used car

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s office is seeking the assistance of the community in locating three males who are currently wanted on warrants for the crime of Murder. The warrants stem from the December 15th murder of 17 year old Freddie Hegwood on Haag Rd near Brownsburg. A nearly six-month long, comprehensive investigation lead to Murder charges being filed against a total of four suspects, three of which are juveniles. The juveniles in this case have been charged as adults, and the four suspects are identified as Tyreontay Jackson, 18, of Indianapolis, Kamarion Moody, 17, of Indianapolis, Jeremy Perez, 17, of Indianapolis, and Antonio Lane, 16, of Michigan City. Lane is currently in custody at the Hendricks County Jail with no bond on charges of Murder, Attempted Murder, and Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon. Lane’s booking photo is attached to this release.