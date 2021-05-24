Sea Change: Global Freight Sails Out of the Digital Dark Ages

Latest released the research study on Global Freight Brokerage Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Freight Brokerage Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Freight Brokerage. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: C.H. Robinson (United States),Total Quality Logistics (United States),XPO Logistics (United States),Echo Global Logistics (United States),Coyote Logistics (United States),Landstar System (United States),Schneider Logistics (United States),Sunteck TTS (United States),England Logistics, Inc. (United Kingdom),Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. (United States)