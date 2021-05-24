newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Federal District Judge Allows Oil to Continue to Flow through Dakota Access Pipeline

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - A U.S. district judge on Friday allowed oil to keep flowing through the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) during an environmental impact study ordered previously by the court. Last October, Earthjustice on behalf of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe filed a lawsuit to...

www.redlakenationnews.com
