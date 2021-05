Health officials in Dubuque County have started to plan for the end of their point-of-distribution COVID-19 vaccination sites in favor of more mobile and pop-up clinics. The demand for appointments and walk-in time slots, as well as provider capacity, have led the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team to reconsider its vaccine administration strategy. The move would include closing some of the county’s semi-permanent vaccination sites, beginning with the drive-thru clinic at Grand River Center in Dubuque. That has been operated mainly by Dubuque firefighters since opening in early April.