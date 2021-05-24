newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

North Dakota teen graduates college, then high school in the same month

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST FARGO - Fifteen days before Seljon Akhmedli finished high school classes, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in mathematics from North Dakota State University. Although the 17-year-old has already finished her undergraduate degree, she still has an advanced placement economics test to take and an essay to write to complete high school, but come this fall she's off to Northwestern University near Chicago with a full ride scholarship to study for her Ph.D. in mathematics.

www.redlakenationnews.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Northwestern University#Mathematics#College Graduates#Teen#West Fargo#Chicago#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

UND graduate student Gracie Lian named to North Dakota higher-ed board

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed UND student Gracie Lian to a one-year term as the student representative on the state Board of Higher Education. Lian, a Grand Forks native, is a graduate student at UND and is a master’s of public administration candidate. She has served as president of the North Dakota Student Association and student body president for the UND Student Government Association.
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Indian Education Program in Fargo and West Fargo Schools

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A bill that requires all North Dakota schools to teach Native American history, culture, and treaty rights recently passed the North Dakota state senate. “I think it’s a very good step in the right direction for the state of North Dakota for the tribal and state...
Healthfccnn.com

Vaccination rates stall among young in North Dakota

BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 31. TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 707. TOTAL...
Minot, NDfccnn.com

Minot area leads new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota; no new deaths reported

BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Sunday, May 16. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 47 (seven-day daily average: 90) TOTAL...
Moorhead, MNINFORUM

Fargo-Moorhead universities, colleges plan to relax COVID measures

FARGO — Universities and colleges plan to relax coronavirus prevention measures headed into the fall semester, a sign that the coronavirus pandemic is drawing to a close. North Dakota State University announced Monday, May 10, that all remote workers will return to campus by June 7. Though some teachers may require students to wear face coverings, masks will, for the most part, be optional, the university said. Facilities will run without occupancy restrictions, NDSU said in a statement.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota coronavirus news, May 17: More aid for the arts announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: artist aid, testing and vaccines. The National Endowment for the Arts is recommending an award of $749,600 to the North Dakota Council on the Arts in its first distribution of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan. The emergency funding aims to support the...
Bismarck, NDINFORUM

Photographer looks at the landscape in new exhibit at North Dakota Capitol

BISMARCK — When one looks at a Tim Lamey photograph, it’s more than just a picturesque landscape staring back with unending beauty. The story behind Lamey’s body of work, from formative works to more recent projects like “Here Is Your Country,” which is now on display on the observatory floor of the North Dakota State Capitol in Bismarck, reaches into the depths of nature’s bounty and poses questions of conservation.
Grand Forks County, NDKNOX News Radio

COVID-19 active cases continue to fall in ND

North Dakota health officials have reported 85 new coronavirus cases statewide. Active cases fell slightly to 768. The active cases have trended downward in recent weeks, hovering around 800 the past few days. More than 1,000 cases were generally active in April at any given point in time. The state’s coronavirus death toll held steady at1,504. Thirty-four people are hospitalized in North Dakota due to COVID-19. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have fallen considerably since they peaked at 332 in mid-November. There were two new positive cases in Grand Forks County. Nearly 44% of residents are fully vaccinated. Vaccinations statewide have slowed considerably in recent weeks.