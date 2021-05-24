North Dakota teen graduates college, then high school in the same month
WEST FARGO - Fifteen days before Seljon Akhmedli finished high school classes, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in mathematics from North Dakota State University. Although the 17-year-old has already finished her undergraduate degree, she still has an advanced placement economics test to take and an essay to write to complete high school, but come this fall she's off to Northwestern University near Chicago with a full ride scholarship to study for her Ph.D. in mathematics.www.redlakenationnews.com