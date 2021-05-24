newsbreak-logo
FOCUS-Hyundai raises hydrogen game as new trucks roll into Europe

By Vera Eckert
Reuters
 5 days ago

* More Xcient trucks due to arrive in Q4

* Green hydrogen for trucks still expensive, rare

* Battery-electric trucks have pulled ahead of hydrogen

* Battery drawbacks include charging, high payload

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor plans to ship a new series of fuel-cell trucks to Europe later this year, turning up the heat on rivals in a battle to test the viability of hydrogen-powered heavy goods transport.

A new class of the Xcient Hyundai truck, equipped with more efficient fuel cells with longer life-span, is due to arrive in Europe in the fourth quarter, said Mark Freymueller, CEO of Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility (HHM).

Hydrogen lags electric batteries in the green transport stakes because it is more expensive, but proponents say for long-haul transport hydrogen-powered trucks have the advantage because they have a greater range.

HHM, a joint venture between Hyundai and Swiss hydrogen company H2 Energy, has been renting out “green” hydrogen trucks to commercial clients in Switzerland since last October in the world’s most advanced pilot in the field.

HHM plans to go into other European countries next year. “Germany and the Netherlands are the most likely,” Freymueller told Reuters, adding there was also interest for pilots from Austria, Norway, France, Italy, Spain and Denmark.

Hyundai’s latest push will put more pressure on local players, which are developing their own hydrogen plans.

These include Germany’s Daimler with Sweden’s Volvo and Italy’s Iveco, a unit of Italian-American vehicle maker CNH Industrial, which is cooperating with low-emission truckmaker Nikola.

Hydrogen has come into the spotlight in Europe, where EU environment ministers want truck CO2 emissions cut by a third by 2030 from 2019 levels, threatening potential diesel bans and higher taxes but promising up to 75% of lower road tolls for greener vehicles.

Although more expensive than battery electric vehicles, fuel cell electric vehicles, driven by on-board hydrogen, will potentially benefit from Europe’s desire to build a world-leading industry around the hydrogen technology.

A study by consultancy Berylls Strategy Advisors reckons that by 2030, 25% of new truck sales in Europe will be battery powered and 10% fuel cell. But the ratio could change if green hydrogen is scaled up, it said.

POSITIVE FEEDBACK

Hyundai chose Switzerland for its pilot on the basis of benign regulation, environmentally conscious customers and reliable hydropower, which accounts for 58% of the country’s power mix. Local road tax is waived for no-carbon vehicles while fossil fuel ones pay around 800 euros ($977) for each tonne of CO2 they emit.

“Anyone wanting to see how fuel cell technology works on the road should go to Switzerland,” said Steffen Stumpp, head of the business unit commercial vehicles at Berylls.

Initial customer feedback on Hyundai’s pay-per-use pilot seems positive. Drivers at grocery chain Coop like the similar payload to diesel trucks and with only a few minutes of refuelling, a spokeswoman said.

“There was no need to change my driving style,” Nadine Sigrist, a driver for retailer Migros in the Zurich region, said “What was new for me was the huge acceleration and the quiet engine.”

As more Hyundai trucks arrive, Swiss power utility Alpiq is planning to ramp up its electrolysis capacity at Niedergoesgen where it produces green hydrogen that is then transported on trucks as gas to filling stations.

“We will go from 2 megawatts in the direction of double-digit, or 5-10 megawatts,” said Amedee Murisier, head of hydropower generation at Alpiq and board member of Hydrospider, a Swiss green hydrogen joint venture between Alpiq, gases group Linde and H2 Energy.

Hydrospider could reach breakeven as soon as 2022, Murisier said.

BATTERY VS FUEL CELLS

McKinsey expects hydrogen for fuel cell electric vehicles to achieve break-even with diesel only in 2028 at the earliest, but carmakers are pushing ahead with plans, albeit at different speeds.

Nikola and Iveco say they will produce a fuel cell electric vehicle by 2023, putting them two years ahead of Volvo and Daimler Truck, which are muscling in but will not have test trucks for three and a half years.

Separately, Daimler group subsidiary Mercedes Benz will prepare customer trials for its GenH2 Truck in 2023.

“Nikola’s timeline is significantly ahead of Daimler/Volvo,” said Stumpp. “Hyundai will be neck on neck with Nikola/Iveco if they offer the Xcient in other European markets.”

Daimler Truck chief executive Martin Daum said that a hydrogen fuelling network needed to be in place first before fuel cell trucks would find buyers, which would take years to develop, so they were timing their moves in line with the infrastructure.

Truckmaker Paccar’s DAF is also in the game, but its priority is battery electric vehicles, where Nikola is also active and plans market entry in fourth quarter 2021.

Other companies have also chosen to put fuel cell technology second.

Traton, the truck division of Volkswagen , recently said that only the battery route had been chosen by its MAN and Scania units.

“Hydrogen trucks have a decisive disadvantage. Only a quarter of the original energy goes into propulsion, three quarters are lost through conversion,” Traton CEO Matthias Gruendler and alternative drivetrains specialist Andreas Kammel wrote in a column in newspaper Handelsblatt.

“With e-trucks, the ratio is the other way around,” they said.

Traton has left the door ajar by raising its investment in truck maker Navistar that is developing fuel cells in the Americas.

SUPPLIERS

On the automotive supply front, companies are hedging their bets.

Bosch, a fuel cell proponent, has entered into a joint venture with China’s Qingling Motors to supply fuel cell systems for 2022/2023.

Elringklinger and Mahle, too, are also working on fuel cell technology.

U.S. engine maker Cummins, due to start building a fuel cell system factory in Herten, Germany, later this year, sees no conflict.

“Fuel cells will complement the BEV (battery electric vehicle) system in places where energy storage, range, weight and power requirements are unable to be met by batteries alone,” said Amy Davis, president of New Power at Cummins.

“That’s why we are investing in the electric vehicle drivetrain components, because we think those will be maturing too, and they will be key to both fuel cells and batteries.” ($1 = 0.8188 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt and John Revill in Zurich; Additional reporting by Nick Carey in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Energy Industryfuelcellsworks.com

Aurubis: First Copper Anodes Produced With Hydrogen

Successful start to the series of hydrogen tests at the multimetal company’s Hamburg plant. CEO Roland Harings: “Hydrogen is the energy source of today”. First Mayor of Hamburg Peter Tschentscher: “Hamburg is optimally positioned as a forward-looking region for hydrogen”. Today, Aurubis started the series of tests for hydrogen use...
EconomyAutoblog

Hyundai to slash combustion engine models to focus on EV investment

PARIS/SEOUL — Hyundai will slash the number of combustion engine models in its lineup to free resources for electric vehicles (EVs), two people close to the South Korean automaker told Reuters. The move will result in a 50% reduction in models powered by fossil fuels, one of the people said,...
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BREAKING: Hyundai Stops Developing New Combustion Engines

Another automaker is making a huge step towards an all-electric future. South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group will reportedly reduce its number of combustion-engined vehicles by 50 percent in the coming few years, according to Reuters who confirmed the plan with two inside sources. The decision to cut half of its fossil fuel-producing passenger vehicles was apparently made in March and an official announcement should be coming soon. In January, the automaker confirmed it was finished developing new diesels.
Economyfordauthority.com

Hyundai To Cut Its ICE Lineup In Half, Invest Heavily In Electric Vehicles

In recent weeks, Ford has shifted its focus toward electric vehicles, investing heavily in a battery and research development center, solid-state battery technology, a pair of new EV platforms, and a host of new models as it prepares to go all-electric in Europe by 2030 and North America at some point in the future. But The Blue Oval isn’t the only automaker planning on greatly expanding its EV lineup, as Hyundai plans to slash its ICE lineup in half and redirect that money to EV development, according to a new report.
Economyphilkotse.com

Half of Hyundai’s gasoline, diesel lineup will be dead soon: Report

It shows the car brand’s push for electrification. Most car brands have accelerated their transformation to producing more eco-friendly vehicles especially now that several countries will soon ban the use of internal combustion engines. Hyundai Motor Group plans to adopt the future of electrification by scrapping combustion engine models in its lineup.
Economyelectrive.com

Hyzon unveils electric axle for their upcoming hydrogen trucks

Hyzon Motors is introducing an electric axle to be used in the US developer’s future medium- and heavy-duty H2 trucks. Hyzon’s eAxle uses one motor per wheel and is said to achieve up to 97 per cent efficiency. Hyzon plans to manufacture the electric axle in its US plants in...
Economyaeresearch.net

Hyundai to rival Daimler, Volvo by launching fuel cell trucks in Europe

South Korean automotive giant Hyundai Motor Company will reportedly ship all-new models of fuel-cell trucks to Europe by the fourth quarter of 2021 to test the feasibility of commercial hydrogen-powered transport. According to reliable sources, the move will also enable Hyundai to raise the stakes in Europe’s hydrogen space and...
Economywiltonbulletin.com

Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

DETROIT (AP) — Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it's spending to develop them. The automaker said in a presentation for investors Wednesday that it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That brings the total spend to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of South Korea.
Trafficjwnenergy.com

Green hydrogen seen fuelling heavy trucks and buses by 2030

Long heralded as the clean energy fuel of the future that will play a key role in decarbonization, attractive hydrogen prices could finally be in sight. Green hydrogen – the cleanest form of the fuel – is approaching cost competitiveness for heavy trucking, buses and remote power, and could be commercially viable in transportation by 2030, according to a study commissioned by Australia’s government-backed Clean Energy Finance Corp.
Trafficspglobal.com

Total moves into hydrogen mobility with French taxi and fueling station stake

Total has purchased a 20% stake in hydrogen taxi fleet and fueling station owner Hysetco in France, the company said May 26, further diversifying its energy transition portfolio. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The fleet of hydrogen taxis, operating in the Paris region,...
Economyelectrive.com

Ford boosts e-mobility investments by $8 billion

Ford announced in an online presentation for investors that it is increasing its investment in electric mobility to more than 30 billion US dollars by 2025. This is eight billion dollars more than previously planned. The US carmaker also mentioned further product plans. Ford has detailed the acceleration of its...
Economythedallasnews.net

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Will Reach at Higher CAGR- Including Top Companies NEC Corporation, Hitachi, Sony, TCL Corporation, Panasonic Corporation & Duracell, NorthStar

The Electric vehicle battery is defined as battery used to power the electric motors of a battery electric vehicle or hybrid electric vehicle. Electric vehicle battery also referred as traction battery. These are usually rechargeable batteries are typically lithium-ion batteries. The electric vehicle batteries are designed for a high ampere-hour capacity.
CarsMotorAuthority

Hyundai hydrogen-electric semi to hit US roads in 2021

While the likes of Toyota, General Motors and Daimler Trucks are still out testing semi-trailer trucks powered by hydrogen, Hyundai already has one in production in the form of the Xcient Fuel Cell. The Xcient Fuel Cell was unveiled last summer and the first batch (a total of 46 trucks)...
Economyresourceworld.com

Graphite to ride the wave of massive EV battery production

Graphite is a soft black to steel-gray colored mineral formed naturally through the metamorphism of carbon-rich rock that leads to the formation of either crystalline flake graphite, fine grained amorphous graphite, or crystalline vein or lump graphite. It most commonly occurs in metamorphic rocks such as crystalline limestones, schists and gneisses.
Trafficshalemarkets.com

Everfuel: hydrogen for transition to zero-emission transport in Europe

By Sanja Pekic Danish green hydrogen fuel provider Everfuel is making progress towards establishing value chains for production, distribution, and fueling of green hydrogen, for zero-emission mobility commercially available across Europe. The post Everfuel: hydrogen for transition to zero-emission transport in Europe appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great...
Economytucsonpost.com

With greater range than electric, hydrogen trucks tested in Europe

South Korea's Hyundai Motor will ship new models of hydrogen fuel-cell powered trucks to Europe later this year, as they seek to sell alternatives to electric vehicles. While hydrogen power has not been as well-promoted as electric batteries, for use in trucks it is superior because it offers longer ranges between refueling, its proponents say.