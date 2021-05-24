newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Ulm, MN

Ronald L. Thompson

Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ULM — Ronald L. Thompson, age 87, of New Ulm passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at the New Ulm Medical Center. Funeral mass will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the New Ulm City Cemetery – Soldiers Rest Section with military honors provided by the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard.

www.nujournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Ulm, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Redwood Falls, MN
City
New Ulm, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald L. Thompson
Person
Dale Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kraft Foods#Retirement#Sisters#Morton High School#The United States Navy#Prairie Senior Cottages#The American Legion#Dav#School Ronald#Service Ronald#South Chapel#Visitation#Funeral Mass#Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Obituaries
Related
New Ulm, MNJournal

Three seminarians to be ordained

NEW ULM — Three seminarians of the Diocese of New Ulm will be ordained to the transitional diaconate in June, marking a significant milestone on their journey to the priesthood tentatively set for 2022. Joshua Bot, Nathan Hansen, and Tanner Thooft are currently studying at The Saint Paul Seminary in...
New Ulm, MNknuj.net

April 2021 Hometown Hero: Nate Fliszar

8-60 AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ/SAM 107-3 and your New Ulm Hy-Vee announce this month’s hometown hero: Nate Fliszar of New Ulm. Part of Nate’s Eagle Scout Community Service project was to collect tattered or worn American flags and properly dispose of them. Boy Scout Troop 25 went around New Ulm in March and collected the flags, took them to the American Legion Post for a proper disposal ceremony that was open to the public. Fliszar also held a disposal ceremony at his farm. Our latest Hometown Hero is New Ulm scout Nate Fliszar….he’ll receive a Hy-Vee gift card and be honored this fall at our Hometown Luncheon. 860 AM KNUJ/FM 97-3 /SAM 107-3 and Hy-Vee would like to acknowledge those in your community, neighborhood, organization that give the most precious gift-time to worthwhile causes, helping those less fortunate, rescuing efforts in an emergency situation. We welcome nominations from a 10 county area. Get information at the service counter of your New Ulm Hy-Vee, knuj.net, or at the KNUJ/SAM 107-3 studios in New Ulm and Sleepy Eye. Help us share the stories of Hometown Heroes throughout the KNUJ/SAM 107 listening area.
New Ulm, MNMarshall Independent

Two from Minneota to be ordained transitional deacons

NEW ULM — Two Minneota natives are among three seminarians of the Diocese of New Ulm will be ordained to the transitional diaconate in June, marking a significant milestone on their journey to the priesthood tentatively set for 2022. Joshua Bot, and Tanner Thooft, both of Minneota, along with Nathan...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Youngsters visit Oak Hills

NEW ULM — Washington Learning Center students took a field trip to Oak Hills Tuesday for some fun activities and to sing for the residents. Teacher Eileen Bierk said the students typically come to Oak Hills once a month, but the pandemic limited interaction with Oak Hills residents. The students were able to play in the courtyard.