Police Logs

New Ulm Police Sgt. Chip Rasche hands a couple of ducklings he rescued from the storm sewer at 4th North and German Streets to Cal Gassler during a rescue operation Wednesday morning. Gassler had been walking her dogs when she noticed the mother duck pretending to be injured. After bringing her dogs home, Gassler returned and found the ducklings down the sewer. She called 9-1-1, and Rasche, with the help of the New Ulm Street Department, was able to rescue 11 of the ducklings. Gassler kept them during the day, and left them with a friend’s mother who has experience raising fowl. The mother duck flew away during the rescue and, according to the Department of Natural Resources, had abandoned the ducklings. For a video of the rescue, go to The Journal, New Ulm, Minn., on Facebook.