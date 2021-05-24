Police Logs

newsbreak-logo
• Responded to a two-vehicle crash with non-life threatening injuries on U.S. Highway 212 and Renville CR 16, Melville Township, Renville County at 12:38 p.m. May 22. A 2018 Ford Escape driven by William T. Bade, 45, Elk River, was southbound on CR 16 when it collided with a 1990 Ford Mustang driven by Russell A. Korson, 51, Stewart, who was eastbound on Highway 212. Korson and two passengers, Haley J. Korson, 14, Stewart; and Isabella J. Korson, 11, Stewart, were transported to an Olivia hospital. Airbags deployed in the Mustang. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Olivia Ambulance, Bird Island Medical, Hector Fire and Medical responded.

Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
New Ulm, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Juvenile escapee crashes pickup

NEW ULM — A St. Peter teen allegedly escaped the from the Brown County detox center, stole a truck, fled from police going nearly 100 mph and crashed. Dominic Christopher Schmidt, 17, was charged with felony fleeing police, misdemeanor counts of theft and misdemeanor reckless driving Friday in Brown County Juvenile Court.
Springfield, MNmyklgr.com

Morgan Woman Charged In Hit-And-Run Involving Springfield Student

A woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in Springfield that left an elementary student hospitalized. Lily Janell Steinhaus, 25, of Morgan, was charged with criminal vehicular operation and failing to stop at the scene of a collision involving injury, both gross misdemeanors. According to a criminal...
Springfield, MNJournal

Morgan woman faces charges after hit-run with bicycle

SPRINGFIELD — A 25-year-old Morgan woman faces gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation and failing to stop for collision after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash in Springfield in which a juvenile on a bicycle was injured Thursday. Charges were filed against Lily J. Steinhaus, 21229 215th St. Morgan, in...
Brown County, MNJournal

SE man cleared in child endangerment case

NEW ULM — Brown County District Court Judge Robert Docherty dismissed a child endangerment case against Jeffrey R. Krenz, 39, of Sleepy Eye on May 7. Krenz’ lawyer Tom Beito of Minneapolis asked the court to throw out the case due to the state’s failure to establish probable cause, according to a news release from Beito & Lengeling, P.A.
Brown County, MNJournal

Court Proceedings

• Jeremy J. Wirkus, 20, 111 Franklin St. N., New Ulm, was charged with two counts of felony fifth-degree drug possession-not small amount of marijuana May 13. Unconditional bail was set at $5,000, no bail with conditions. According to the complaint, Brown Lincoln Redwood Renville Drug Task Force agents Mullenbach...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Duck rescue

New Ulm Police Sgt. Chip Rasche hands a couple of ducklings he rescued from the storm sewer at 4th North and German Streets to Cal Gassler during a rescue operation Wednesday morning. Gassler had been walking her dogs when she noticed the mother duck pretending to be injured. After bringing her dogs home, Gassler returned and found the ducklings down the sewer. She called 9-1-1, and Rasche, with the help of the New Ulm Street Department, was able to rescue 11 of the ducklings. Gassler kept them during the day, and left them with a friend’s mother who has experience raising fowl. The mother duck flew away during the rescue and, according to the Department of Natural Resources, had abandoned the ducklings. For a video of the rescue, go to The Journal, New Ulm, Minn., on Facebook.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Modified vehicle fair May 19

NEW ULM — The Early Childhood and Family Education (ECFE) vehicle fair is in the Jefferson Elementary School parking lot 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. Please do not arrive earlier as vehicles need time to safely get into their spots before the fun begins. Hand sanitizing stations will be available and mask/face coverings will be encouraged but not required. No food vendors will be present.
New Ulm, MNknuj.net

NU women faces charges from March cases

A 39-year-old New Ulm woman faces three felony charges including receiving more than $5,000 worth of stolen property stemming from a March stolen vehicle and stolen property case in New Ulm and Blue Earth County. Two counts of felony possession of ammunition or firearm, liable for crimes of another and one count of felony receiving more than $5,000 worth of stolen property, were filed against Thea M. Spillane, 322 State St. N., in Brown County District Court May 3. A first appearance was set for 8:30 a.m., June 1. According to court documents, the Blue Earth County Sheriff contacted New Ulm Police March 8, regarding a stolen vehicle and stolen property. Law enforcement was informed all fishing equipment from the stolen vehicle was removed and placed in a garage. During search warrant execution, law enforcement searched a detached shed used as a garage and found a glass methamphetamine pipe and what appeared to be two handguns and ammunition in plain view.
Brown County, MNthelandonline.com

Former inmate charged in Brown County jail flood

NEW ULM — A man who allegedly flooded the Brown County Jail and law enforcement offices in December has now been charged. Matthew Dennis Smith, 32, was charged with felony criminal damage to property Friday in Brown County District Court. He allegedly caused over $12,000 in damage when he flooded...
Moorhead, MNJournal

Thumbs Up/Down

Thumbs Down: So, a mosque in Moorhead was found vandalized on Sunday. Someone had spray painted the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Community Center with a swastika and phrases such as “Death to Islam.”. An alert Walmart employee checked records of spray paint sales, and in checking security camera footage, saw a...