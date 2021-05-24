Police Logs
• Responded to a two-vehicle crash with non-life threatening injuries on U.S. Highway 212 and Renville CR 16, Melville Township, Renville County at 12:38 p.m. May 22. A 2018 Ford Escape driven by William T. Bade, 45, Elk River, was southbound on CR 16 when it collided with a 1990 Ford Mustang driven by Russell A. Korson, 51, Stewart, who was eastbound on Highway 212. Korson and two passengers, Haley J. Korson, 14, Stewart; and Isabella J. Korson, 11, Stewart, were transported to an Olivia hospital. Airbags deployed in the Mustang. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Olivia Ambulance, Bird Island Medical, Hector Fire and Medical responded.www.nujournal.com