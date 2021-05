To raise world attention on the threats to shipping in the Gulf of Guinea and take the first steps to improve security, a task force of stakeholders from across the shipping industry launched the Gulf of Guinea Declaration on the Suppression of Piracy. Nearly 100 organizations had signed the declaration before it was publicly announced and by day’s end, the count had already risen to more than 120 organizations across the maritime industry, including flag state administrations, shipowners, charterers, and shipping associations.