Public Health

Report: Beijing flooded Taiwan with coronavirus disinformation

By Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
Chinese government-backed disinformation flooded Taiwan in 2020, amplifying discord prior to Taiwan's elections and spreading COVID-19-related disinformation aimed at delegitimizing Taiwan's democratic government and improving Beijing's image, a new report finds. Why it matters: The Chinese government has developed a sophisticated set of disinformation tools that it is deploying inside...

WTHR

Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Taiwan tightens restrictions as cases rise

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reuters

S.Korea stocks fall as coronavirus cases spike in Taiwan and rest of Asia

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday as spikes in coronavirus cases in Taiwan and other parts of Asia weighed on investor sentiment. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 21.67 points, or 0.69%, to 3,131.65, as of 02:32 GMT, down for a fourth session in five. ** Taiwan is racing to contain its worst outbreak, while chipmaking giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said it was reducing movement of people across chip factories. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.62% and peer SK Hynix declined 0.84%, while LG Chem rose 0.47% and Naver was flat. ** Concern that Taiwan and the rest of Asia could face an even more serious coronavirus situation is hurting investor sentiment, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 280.5 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,132.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.37% lower than its previous close at 1,128.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,133.0 per dollar, down 0.6% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,132.6. ** The KOSPI has risen 8.98% this year, and gained 2.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 407.44 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 309. ** The won has lost 4.1% against the dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 110.97. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 1.113%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.4 basis points to 2.126%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Taiwan Raises COVID-19 Alert Level, Reports 180 New Cases

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan raised its COVID-19 alert level on Saturday for the capital, Taipei, and New Taipei city, ushering in a two-week clampdown on gatherings as well as the closure of many venues, while announcing 180 new domestic infections. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
India reports daily rise of 326,098 in coronavirus infections

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India reported on Saturday 326,098 new coronavirus infections over the prior 24 hours, taking its tally to 24.37 million, while deaths showed a slight fall, to 3,890. Over the past week, the south Asian nation has added about 1.7 million new cases and more than 20,000 deaths....
Thailand reports 1st cases of Indian coronavirus variant

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Thailand on Friday said it has detected its first locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus variant discovered in India, as it announced the formal rollout of its national vaccination plan next month. The Ministry of Public Health said 36 cases of the Indian variant were found...
Taiwan Reports Another Rise in Domestic COVID-19 Cases

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan reported 457 new domestic COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 170 cases added to the totals for days over the past week as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
Reuters

Malaysia reports 6,509 new coronavirus cases

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Monday reported 6,509 new coronavirus cases, close to a record-high toll reported the previous day. The Southeast Asian nation saw 6,976 new coronavirus cases on Sunday in its highest daily jump, with total infections at over 500,000. It also reported several days last week of record COVID-19 casualties.
U.S. issues travel advisory for Japan, 2 months ahead of Olympics

Just two months ahead of the Olympic Games, set to kick off in Japan on July 23, the U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory warning Americans away from the country as coronavirus cases escalate. The State Department issued its highest possible caution, “Level 4: Do Not Travel,” based...
China’s Inconvenient Truth

Xi Jinping is in a race against time. The glow of China’s early economic rebound and containment of COVID-19 is fading. The international media have moved on to celebrate vaccine efficacy and vaccination rates elsewhere, and other economies have started posting solid growth rates. Yet President Xi continues to advance a narrative of Chinese exceptionalism and superiority. “The East is rising and the West is declining,” he trumpeted in a speech last year. Senior Chinese officials and analysts have adopted and amplified Xi’s message, pointing out the relative decline in Europe’s and Japan’s shares of the global economy and stressing the United States’ racial and political polarization. Former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs He Yafei has asserted starkly that the United States will “find that its strength increasingly falls short of its ambitions, both domestically and internationally. . . . This is the grand trend of history. . . . The global balance of power and world order will continue to tilt in favor of China, and China’s development will become unstoppable.”
China says politics behind US call for virus origin probe

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday accused the Biden administration of playing politics and shirking its responsibility in calling for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that was first detected in China in late 2019. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing that...
China could soon outgun the U.S.

Welcome, China Watchers. This week’s guest host is Jacqueline Deal, senior fellow of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, co-founder of the American Academy for Strategic Education and president of LTSG, a defense consultancy. She’s been tracking China’s military buildup for two decades and has testified frequently before the congressional U.S.-China Economic & Security Review Commission. Over to you, Jackie. — John Yearwood, global news editor.
Taiwan sees ‘political warfare’ in dispute with China over vaccines

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan does not believe China is sincere in offering it much needed COVID-19 vaccines and thinks it is working to prevent the island from getting shots for political reasons as infections surge, officials briefed on the matter told Reuters. China and Taiwan have exchanged barbs as the...
Biden’s Asia czar says era of engagement with Xi’s China is over

The U.S. is entering a period of intense competition with China as the government running the world’s second-biggest economy becomes ever more tightly controlled by President Xi Jinping, the White House’s top official for Asia said Wednesday. “The period that was broadly described as engagement has come to an end,”...
State Department slams Chinese crackdown on Hong Kong rights

Members of the overwhelmingly pro-Beijing Hong Kong Legislative Council on Thursday approved sweeping electoral measures giving the city’s security department new powers to vet candidates for public office and established a new panel to ensure that those who run are sufficiently “patriotic.”. Lawmakers also gave final approval to a major...
Fortune

Taiwan needs vaccines. Beijing has offered them. The problem? Politics as usual

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Taiwan's COVID response had been exemplar. For almost all 18 months of the pandemic, the island remained relatively free of COVID-19, thanks to intensive contact tracing, near universal mask wearing, and a centralized epidemic command center. But now cracks in that response—loose quarantine rules for airline personnel are partly to blame—have set off the island's first real COVID wave and revealed another shortcoming: Taiwan's slow administration of COVID-19 vaccines.
U.S. call for deep dive on virus angers China

China reacted angrily to the Biden administration's calls for a harder investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic -- accusing the United States of hypocrisy and suggesting it needed to open its own biological laboratories to international inspection. Speaking at a media briefing Thursday in Beijing, Foreign Affairs Ministry...
China continues to undermine HK democratic institutions

Washington DC [US], May 27 (ANI): The Chinese government continues to undermine the democratic institutions of Hong Kong and denies the residents the rights that China itself has guaranteed, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday after the city's Legislative Council approved the controversial bill to reform the electoral system.