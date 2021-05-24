Tyson Fury's court ruling that denied the Anthony Joshua fight was not a surprise, says the WBC champion's former promoter

Tyson Fury has confirmed his fight with Anthony Joshua will happen in Saudi Arabia on 14 August and has insists he “cannot wait to smash” his British rival to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion.The fight will crown the division’s first undisputed world champion since legendary Briton Lennox Lewis in 2000.While the winner will also create more history by becoming the first undisputed heavyweight world champion to hold all four belts, including the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts.And Fury has broken the news on his social media, claiming the event will be “the biggest sporting event to grace...