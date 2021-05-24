newsbreak-logo
Tyson Fury's court ruling that denied the Anthony Joshua fight was not a surprise, says the WBC champion's former promoter

SkySports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyson Fury's court ruling that denied an undisputed world title fight against Anthony Joshua was not a surprise, says the WBC champion's former promoter Mick Hennessy. Fury has signed a contract for a third fight against Deontay Wilder after an arbitration judge ruled that he should face the American next, disrupting plans for an undisputed world heavyweight title fight against Anthony Joshua.

www.skysports.com
