New Ulm, MN

CHS holds 99th commencement ceremony

Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ULM — The Rev. Garrett Ahlers spoke about friendship and what it can really mean to graduating seniors at the 99th Cathedral High School commencement Sunday. “Graduation marks the beginning of a new adventure. I hope you’re blessed with true friendship. Friends who will support and challenge you,” Ahlers said in his commencement address.

www.nujournal.com
