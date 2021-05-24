newsbreak-logo
New Ulm, MN

Sertoma Club ditch walk

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the New Ulm Sertoma Club cleaned up a portion of Highway 15 South of New Ulm recently. The club does this twice a year for MNDoT. Members pictures are (l to r) LaNaye Kral, Steve Schneider, Deb Christian, Jeff Bertrang, Sam Jacobs and Ron Schaefer.

North Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Monday Informer: North Mankato accepting feedback on project

The city of North Mankato is seeking feedback on its draft plan for the redevelopment of the Webster Avenue/Highway 169 area of town. The study examined land use around Webster Avenue and identifies redevelopment and revitalization opportunities. After reviewing the draft plan online at www.northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/webster-avenue-area-plan, commenters may click on a...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Willkommen Committee meets with Frandsen leaders

NEW ULM — The Willkommen Committee of the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce met with Brandon Reinarts, Vice President and Mike Schwartz, President of Frandsen Bank and Trust, and checked out the new look to the drive-thru at the downtown location. The new drive-thru consisted of making lanes wider, installing new monitors with crystal clear pictures, and providing rapid customer service with new tubes. The customer air-tube delivers the customers information from the drive-thru to the front of the building in less than 10 seconds’ flat. It allows the front desk area to serve multiple customers simultaneously. Frandsen Bank is continuing to focus on customer needs and market demand. That is why the decision has been made to close its south Frandsen bank location and improve services at a central location in downtown. The New Ulm locations employs over forty banking professionals. Frandsen bank continues to expand, currently serving Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin at over thirty-three locations. Improvements to buildings and enhancements are part of Frandsen’s continued strategy of providing the best customer service while keeping up-to-date with the changing times. Frandsen Bank & Trust is also nominated for Best Bank in Minnesota, to cast your vote visit: votemnbest.com/frandsenbank.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Six of the Best Campgrounds in Southeastern Minnesota

Camping season has arrived and I'm super excited to get out and explore the great outdoors with my family. There are some amazing camping spots right here in Southeastern Minnesota that everyone should check out!. Below you'll see six of the top camping opportunities in our area, from Cannon Falls...
New Ulm, MNknuj.net

April 2021 Hometown Hero: Nate Fliszar

8-60 AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ/SAM 107-3 and your New Ulm Hy-Vee announce this month’s hometown hero: Nate Fliszar of New Ulm. Part of Nate’s Eagle Scout Community Service project was to collect tattered or worn American flags and properly dispose of them. Boy Scout Troop 25 went around New Ulm in March and collected the flags, took them to the American Legion Post for a proper disposal ceremony that was open to the public. Fliszar also held a disposal ceremony at his farm. Our latest Hometown Hero is New Ulm scout Nate Fliszar….he’ll receive a Hy-Vee gift card and be honored this fall at our Hometown Luncheon. 860 AM KNUJ/FM 97-3 /SAM 107-3 and Hy-Vee would like to acknowledge those in your community, neighborhood, organization that give the most precious gift-time to worthwhile causes, helping those less fortunate, rescuing efforts in an emergency situation. We welcome nominations from a 10 county area. Get information at the service counter of your New Ulm Hy-Vee, knuj.net, or at the KNUJ/SAM 107-3 studios in New Ulm and Sleepy Eye. Help us share the stories of Hometown Heroes throughout the KNUJ/SAM 107 listening area.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Promenading in the sunshine

NEW ULM — Cathedral High School held a Prom Grand March outside in the school parking lot, Saturday. The special prom march was attended by 28 couples. The grand march was an alternative to the traditional prom dances. It was a chance for the students to put on their finest attire and socialize outside of school. It also allowed parents to get their cherished prom photos.
New Ulm, MNJournal

What’s On Your Mind?

What’s the most important thing you learned in your time at Martin Luther College?. (Asked at the Martin Luther College commencement Saturday in New Ulm.
Minnesota Statemnprairieroots.com

Minnesota Prairie Roots

THIRTY-NINE YEARS AGO on May 15, Randy and I were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in my hometown of Vesta. The church sits about a half-mile north of the crop and dairy farm where I grew up. Since few people have a clue as to my hometown’s location, here are general directions: Go west of Mankato, west of New Ulm, west of Redwood Falls and follow Minnesota State Highway 19 half-way to Marshall. Vesta is a short distance from the first curve curving south.
Brown County, MNJournal

SPOTS seeking new members

NEW ULM — The Brown County SPOTS organization is looking for new members. Every year, some members graduate and new members join. Currently, SPOTS has 15 members across Brown County, but the organization can always use more. SPOTS stands for Students Performing on Tough Situations. For over 22 years, Brown...
New Ulm, MNMarshall Independent

Two from Minneota to be ordained transitional deacons

NEW ULM — Two Minneota natives are among three seminarians of the Diocese of New Ulm will be ordained to the transitional diaconate in June, marking a significant milestone on their journey to the priesthood tentatively set for 2022. Joshua Bot, and Tanner Thooft, both of Minneota, along with Nathan...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Fountain running, sign of spring

NEW ULM — The German Park angel fountain is running as of Tuesday, May 11, a week earlier than last year. Water flowing at the German Park fountain is one of first signs warm weather is here to stay for the season. Weather is the main factor determining when water starts running through the fountain. For this reason the fountain usually turns in May.
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Exhibits

Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Photographs by Dana Rose, of Alford, Iowa, Saturday through June 11 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Arts Center of Saint Peter — Recent works by Bryan Holland through May 29 at...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Looft talks of chamber programs; LWV honors Prochniak

NEW ULM — The bands are coming back to New Ulm this year. New Ulm Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michael Looft told the New Ulm League of Women Voters Tuesday that bands are being booked for 2021 Bavarian Blast and Oktoberfest events. In addition, ticket details and COVID-19 safety plans are being worked out.
Sleepy Eye, MNJournal

District 84 OKs 2020 senior class trip

SLEEPY EYE — The Independent School District 84 Board of Education approved a 2022 senior class trip to Orlando, Fla., Wednesday. Action came on a motion by board member Joleen Dittbenner, seconded by Bryan Sellner. The trip planned for March 23-26 will include time shuttles to various places including a...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Weeds: Thoughts from the side of the road

I joke that I don’t get off the farm much. Church, and go to get supplies a couple times a year. Sugar and cooking oil. That might have been true for my grandparents 100 years ago. I get off the farm pretty much every day. That means going out our driveway and turning left or right onto US Highway 14. Sleepy Eye is right. Some days I go there multiple times. For a bolt. Or some eggs. Or to mail something. That’s one trip if I’m organized, three if I’m not.
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

UPDATE: Regional positivity rate down in encouraging territory

MANKATO — New COVID-19 case and test data resulted in an encouraging week for south-central Minnesota. Numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 report showed COVID-19 testing was down in the south-central region this week, but new case totals were down even more. Taken together, the weekly numbers...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Cub Scouting open house at Fairgrounds May 13

NEW ULM — Families are encouraged to come out on Thursday, May 13, and learn more about Scouting in New Ulm. An open house will be held at the Brown County Fairgrounds from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Brown County Fairgrounds to introduce parents and children to the opportunities Scouting presents.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Turner Ladies sponsor pillow cleaning

NEW ULM — The Turner Ladies will sponsor Fluff n Puff Pillow Cleaning on Friday, May 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in the Turner Hall Parking Lot, 102 S State St. Call Jan at 507.720.9657 if you have questions.
New Ulm, MNJournal

New Ulm Lions Donate to Food Shelf

The Lions Club of New Ulm approved a donation of $1,000 to the New Ulm Area Emergency Food Shelf at their May 6 Board of Directors meeting. Pictured, from left, are Food Shelf Executive Director Lion Brad Kirk accepting the check from New Ulm Lions President Diann Warta and Lion Keith Richter.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Youngsters visit Oak Hills

NEW ULM — Washington Learning Center students took a field trip to Oak Hills Tuesday for some fun activities and to sing for the residents. Teacher Eileen Bierk said the students typically come to Oak Hills once a month, but the pandemic limited interaction with Oak Hills residents. The students were able to play in the courtyard.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Duck rescue

New Ulm Police Sgt. Chip Rasche hands a couple of ducklings he rescued from the storm sewer at 4th North and German Streets to Cal Gassler during a rescue operation Wednesday morning. Gassler had been walking her dogs when she noticed the mother duck pretending to be injured. After bringing her dogs home, Gassler returned and found the ducklings down the sewer. She called 9-1-1, and Rasche, with the help of the New Ulm Street Department, was able to rescue 11 of the ducklings. Gassler kept them during the day, and left them with a friend’s mother who has experience raising fowl. The mother duck flew away during the rescue and, according to the Department of Natural Resources, had abandoned the ducklings. For a video of the rescue, go to The Journal, New Ulm, Minn., on Facebook.