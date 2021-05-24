Mugshot Monday: Most wanted in the Colorado Springs area
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued. Vershaun Eugene Allen — age 31, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sex assault, attempt to influence, aggravated robbery with weapon, violent crime with weapon, felony menacing with weapon, possession of weapon by previous offender, aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft and habitual criminal.gazette.com