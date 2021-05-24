newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Mugshot Monday: Most wanted in the Colorado Springs area

By The Gazette
Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued. Vershaun Eugene Allen — age 31, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sex assault, attempt to influence, aggravated robbery with weapon, violent crime with weapon, felony menacing with weapon, possession of weapon by previous offender, aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft and habitual criminal.

gazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Mugshot#Brown Hair#Most Wanted#Felony Assault#Aggravated Assault#Felony Theft#The Assault#Felony Arrest Warrants#Aggravated Robbery#Burglary#Drug Paraphernalia#Motor Vehicle Theft#Eugene#License Plate#Hazel Eyes#Crime Stoppers#Sex Assault#Brown Eyes#Reckless Endangerment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Colorado Springs, COKKTV

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: May 17

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two convicted sex offenders who has failed to register are among this week’s “Most Wanted.”. George Perez, 39, is wanted on 16 charges, including violation of a protection order, third-degree assault, harassment, weapon possession by a previous offender, violation of bail bond conditions, use of a weapon while drunk, carrying a concealed weapon, habitual criminal, vehicular assault-DUI, vehicular assault-reckless, DUI, attempt to influence a public servant, reckless driving, driving with revoked license, open container, and marijuana in vehicle. Perez is described as white, 5-foot-9, 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Colorado Springs, CONew Haven Register

Body found in burning home near Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a burning home near Colorado Springs. KKTV reports a neighbor called 911 at about 2:30 a.m. Monday after seeing flames shooting out of the roof of the Security home. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the blaze under control, and smoke was still pouring out of the home three hours later.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Police release name of officer involved in deadly shooting

The Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of an officer involved in a shooting where a man threatened a Garden of the Gods Road gas station customer with an rifle, police announced Monday. Christopher Burns, an officer with the police department for the past 23 years, shot and killed...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Champion cyclist killed in collision with DUI suspect in Colorado

News broke on Sunday that a cyclist had been killed in Lakewood, Colorado, reportedly hit by a driver that was suspected to be under the influence of drugs. The collision happened at approximately 10 AM. According to the Denver Post, the deceased cyclist has since been identified as a reigning...
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman found dead after house fire in Security

SECURITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to a woman's death after she was found following a house fire early Monday morning in Security. The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. on Cypress Drive, which is south of Colorado Springs. EPCSO says deputies and the Security Fire Department responded The post Woman found dead after house fire in Security appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COKKTV

Motorcycle rider killed in north Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed in north Colorado Springs after losing control of his bike Saturday night. State Patrol says the rider was southbound between the Interquest (153) and Briargate (151) exits when he braked suddenly. “The motorcycle traveled into the center median and continued...
Colorado StateStar-Tribune

Colorado driver dies after rollover south of Laramie

A 22-year-old Colorado resident died Friday after being involved in a one-vehicle rollover south of Laramie. Braxton Maxwell Tatum Carbonell, of Aurora, was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry north on U.S. 287 when the car exited the right side of the road. Carbonell corrected to the left before overcorrecting to the right and collided with a bridge guardrail. The car then left the road and overturned.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs man dies in motorcycle crash Saturday

A Colorado Springs man died Saturday evening after he lost control of his motorcycle on Interstate 25 on the city's north side, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The man, who was not immediately identified, was southbound in the left lane on I-25 about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, between the exits for InterQuest and Briargate parkways, when he braked suddenly and lost control of his motorcycle, the State Patrol said.
El Paso County, COepcan.com

Security house fire reportedly fatal

A home on Cypress Drive in Security caught fire overnight and was extinguished by the Security Fire Department early Monday morning. Reportedly, firefighters found one resident deceased in the home when they entered it. As of press time (11 a.m. Monday), the home is extinguished and cordoned off, and a...
Colorado StateDurango Herald

Dove Creek woman killed in Colorado Highway 184 crash

A 67-year-old Dove Creek woman was killed in a crash Saturday night on Colorado Highway 184 between Dolores and Mancos. Colorado State Patrol Capt. Adrian Driscoll said Lois Marie Oliver of Dove Creek died in the collision after her westbound 2003 Ford F-150 pickup drifted into the eastbound lane and struck a 2017 Dodge pickup driven by Daniel Stephens, 27, of Aztec, New Mexico.
Rush, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Deputies investigate homicide after finding body on property in Rush

RUSH, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after finding a dead body at a property in Rush on Wednesday. On May 12, at 6:04 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of South Johnson Road on a welfare call. At the scene, deputies discovered a deceased man The post Deputies investigate homicide after finding body on property in Rush appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Statespotoncolorado.com

First responder training at Canvas Stadium May 24-27

Colorado State University Police Department is hosting an emergency management preparedness training for emergency responders from across the nation from Monday, May 24, through Thursday, May 27. The training will be held at Canvas Stadium and focuses on drills for first responders...
El Paso County, COGazette

Deputies investigate a death in El Paso County as homicide

El Paso County Sheriff's Office opened a homicide investigation after deputies found a man dead on a property in the eastern part of the county Wednesday. Deputies responded to a property in the 6000 block of South Johnson Road in Rush around 6 p.m. for a check- the-welfare call when they found a man dead, the Sheriff's Office said in a release Friday.