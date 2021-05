SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Scattered thunderstorms were expected in northern Utah on Sunday and forecasters advised those recreating outside to "keep an eye to the sky." Storms were expected to develop between noon and 2 p.m. from Provo to Ogden and to move northward toward the Utah-Idaho state line through the early evening, according to the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City. 2News meteorologists project stormy weather is possible through approximately 7 p.m. for the Wasatch Front.