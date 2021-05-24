newsbreak-logo
Marshalltown, IA

Marvin Hawkins, 81

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvin Hawkins, age 81, of Marshalltown, passed away in the peace and comfort of his home on Friday morning, May 21st, while in care of his family and Iowa River Hospice. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 26th, at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Marshalltown with Rev. Tom Bower officiating. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the services at the church. A Memorial fund is being established for family designation or First Presbyterian Church in Marshalltown. For condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com.

