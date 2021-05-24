Low blood pressure can cause a dizzying sensation

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a common medical condition in which the force of blood against the walls of the arteries is high enough that it can eventually cause health problems. Risk factors that may cause high blood pressure are a family history, age (there is a greater chance of developing high blood pressure the older we get), gender (it is more common for men to develop high blood pressure before the age o 64, and it is more common for women to develop high blood pressure after the age of 65), race (African Americans are more predisposed to developing high blood pressure), and the presence of chronic kidney disease. The modifiable risk factors, the behaviors we can change, are a lack of physical activity, an unhealthy diet, consuming to much sodium, being overweight or obese, drinking too much alcohol, sleep apnea, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking and stress. When left untreated, this condition may cause strokes, heart attacks, heart failure, vision loss, peripheral artery disease and kidney disease.