Premier League

Tottenham won every match when midfield ace scored

By Gary Pearson
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham won every match this season when Gareth Bale got on the scoresheet, including yesterday’s 4-2 come-from-behind victory against Leicester. Say what you will about Bale, but it was his brace in the final minutes against Leicester that secured a playoff spot for Tottenham in next season’s inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.

Three things to look for in the Tottenham vs Wolves match-up

Tottenham Hotspur host Wolverhampton on Sunday in the first of three final matches for the Spurs this season. Knowing that a place in the Champions League is essentially gone, Tottenham, like Wolves sees this as a dead rubber match. Yes, the Wolves can finish in the top half and Tottenham wants to have some European action next season but the real goals are long gone. Given the context of a game with two teams finishing out the string, what should we look for and expect?
Tottenham 2-0 Wolves: match notes and instant reaction

Another win! Ryan Mason’s blue and white Tottenham Hotspur army bounced back from last weekend’s loss at Leeds, rolling out to a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Harry Kane scored right at the cusp of halftime, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg added a rebound effort in the second half after Kane had another shot saved by Rui Patricio.
Tottenham v Wolves: match preview

If you speak to any Tottenham fans, this is a time of much debate. Who will the next manager be? Will Harry Kane stay? And, most urgently: is there any way Spurs can manage to not finish seventh and therefore qualify for Uefa’s new Europa Conference League? The simple solution to that last question is to keep playing as badly as they did at Leeds last weekend and Everton, West Ham or (God forbid) even Arsenal could yet claim that dubious privilege. The answer to the first question is the most pressing, and may also provide the solution to Kane’s future. The man in the opposite dugout on Sunday, Wolves’ Nuno Espírito Santo, has been mentioned as a potential candidate. Then again, there have been already been a few of those. Ryan Mason is recovering from the considerable shock of being handed a Wembley cup final against the champions-elect as his first ever game in charge of a football team, but is clearly holding the fort until the summer. Just don’t finish seventh, Ryan, and you may even end up with the permanent gig. Paul Chronnell.
Report: Harry Kane requests to leave Tottenham

The day Tottenham fans have been dreading has arrived, as Harry Kane has reportedly told the north London club he wants to leave this summer. Kane, 27, has been at Tottenham his entire career after coming through their academy and spending plenty of stints out on loan. The England national...
Three match-ups to watch as Tottenham hosts Aston Villa in EPL

When Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa on Wednesday in north London, it is a match-up that means almost nothing to Villa but everything to Spurs. While the Villans are almost certainly going to finish 11 Tottenham is fighting to finish as high as possible and secure Europa League football. Despite little on the line for the Lions, with fans in the stands for the first time all season, expect both teams to come ready to play. Here are three match-ups that are going to decide the game.
Levy has new ‘figure of interest’ to replace Mourinho, but time looks against Spurs chief

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is understood to be interested in speaking with Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick, claims a report. Flick, 56, has informed Bayern that he is leaving the club in the summer and he was expected to take over from Joachim Low as Germany coach after the Euros. That has still to be confirmed though with Flick evasive as ever over the weekend after Bayern’s draw with Freiburg. The former Bayern and Germany assistant coach has still to make a definitive decision on his future and that has left a window for a number of clubs to show an interest in him.
Positivity around club bringing joy back to Tottenham football

The 2-0 victory over Wolves yesterday wasn’t the only positive to celebrate, as Tottenham went about their business with a resounding sense of joy scarcely seen this season. While it wasn’t Tottenham’s most convincing performance, the home side still breezed through the 90 minutes relatively untroubled. Ryan Mason’s side came out of the gates slowly, struggling to take control of a match that was there for the taking.
Harry Kane tells Tottenham he wants to leave this summer to spark £150m transfer tussle between City, United and Chelsea... and the England captain wants his future sorted BEFORE Euro 2020

Harry Kane has informed Tottenham he wants to leave this summer sparking a £150million scramble for the England captain. The centre-forward’s desire to leave Spurs has been an open secret for over a year - and the 27-year-old has now told chairman Daniel Levy he wants to join a new club before next season.
Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.