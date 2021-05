The city of Wichita has created a revolving loan program to make capital more readily available to minority-owned and women-owned businesses in northeast Wichita. The program is called PROPEL, which stands for Providing Resources and Opportunities for Proprietors, Entrepreneurs and Lenders. Vice-mayor Brandon Johnson developed the fund by using a portion of the city proceeds from the 2017 sale of the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Johnson said he has heard from several businesses that just needed $5,000, $3,000 or $10,000. He said the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the need for such a fund and the disadvantages that minority-owned and women-owned businesses have faced.