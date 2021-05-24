newsbreak-logo
Chanhassen, MN

Vinyasa Yoga - Session 2

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 60-minute class of traditional yoga poses that focus on strength and flexibility. The class uses continuous flowing sequences to move through three energy phases: Gentle stretches and warming postures, strengthening postures and balance work, deep stretches, and mind work. Students are encouraged to bring yoga blocks and a strap to assist postures. The class moves slowly and focuses on precision for optimal health and safety in a challenging practice. The instructor will help you learn to personalize your yoga practice to meet weekly goals. *Drop-ins availability based on class capacity.

