THE DAILY HELLER
The Daily Heller: 50, Count ’Em, 50 Unique Field Notes Editions. Happy Field Day!. Field Notes just may go down in history as the biggest ongoing success in the area of design entrepreneurship. Four times a year the Field Notes team creates new note and memo books that add content to an otherwise conventional medium. "So long as we find rabbit holes to jump down, curiosities to investigate, and obscure, surprising themes and techniques to try, we’ll keep at it," notes Jim Coudal, co-founder, with Aaron Draplin, of the Field Notes series—which just launched a new website celebrating the 50th edition of the ubiquitous line.www.printmag.com