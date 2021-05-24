Identical Ford twins rocket into U.S. Amateur Four-Ball match play at Chambers Bay

David Ford was standing on the tee looking out at Puget Sound under gray clouds to his immediate right. Looking, it seemed, for a pick-me-up. The teenager from Georgia and his fellow graduating high-school side partner Kelly Chinn were playing their worst of their otherwise shining week at Chambers Bay. The top-seeded pairing after two blistering stroke-play rounds Saturday and Sunday hadn’t won a hole since a three-hole run into the lead over the first six holes of this match-play test. That was in the morning. Now, it was well into Monday mid-afternoon.