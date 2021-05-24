newsbreak-logo
Identical Ford twins rocket into U.S. Amateur Four-Ball match play at Chambers Bay

By Gregg Bell, The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.)
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 24—Chambers Bay just got overtaken by the identical Ford twins from Georgia. David Ford and fellow 18-year-old graduating high-school senior Kelly Chinn ignored cool winds up to 20 mph and combined for a 7-under par 65 at Chambers on Sunday to move their two-day stroke-play total to a tournament-best 16-under 127 at the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship. They are the top duo of the 32 sides that advanced to Monday's match-play elimination round at Pierce County's sound-side jewel links course.

