Identical Ford twins rocket into U.S. Amateur Four-Ball match play at Chambers Bay
May 24—Chambers Bay just got overtaken by the identical Ford twins from Georgia. David Ford and fellow 18-year-old graduating high-school senior Kelly Chinn ignored cool winds up to 20 mph and combined for a 7-under par 65 at Chambers on Sunday to move their two-day stroke-play total to a tournament-best 16-under 127 at the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship. They are the top duo of the 32 sides that advanced to Monday's match-play elimination round at Pierce County's sound-side jewel links course.www.msn.com