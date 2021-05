A fortnight ago, Arsenal had been plotting to slip into Europe’s elite via the back door. But after the first 70 minutes of their Europa League semi-final first leg against Villarreal, their hopes of keeping the same company next season looked dead and buried. Goals from Manu Trigueros and Raul Albio had given Villarreal a comfortable 2-0 lead, one as deserving as it was straightforward in its acquisition. But a lifeline in the form of a 73rd-minute penalty from Nicolas Pepe has given Arsenal something to cling onto. A 2-1 defeat and an away goal was the best outcome after a...