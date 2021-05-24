The best moveset for Sylveon in Pokémon Go

The final Eevee evolution has arrived to Pokémon Go. Sylveon, the long-awaited Fairy-type is available for players to acquire, so long as they’re willing to put in the effort to level up an Eevee’s hearts through the buddy system. It might take a little bit of time, but it’s worthwhile for those who want to add the Fairy-type Pokémon to their list. Unlike most new Pokémon, you can acquire a shiny Sylveon, it is a good Pokémon to use in the Ultra and Master League, it does have a specific name if you want to guarantee a specific Eevee to become it. We’ve also broken the best moveset for it to learn.