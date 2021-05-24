Top 10 Best Predator Cue Sticks 2021

On Tuesday, May 4, Danny’s room was getting set for the weekly tournament that is now a regular venue for a 7 p.m. start time. What a turnout!. Flaco and Raphael even showed up with Jubilee, Jackson, Wristen and others for a night of pool competition. There were plenty of tense moments but when it came to the end of the first tournament, only Flaco and Jackson were left to determine a winner. Jackson did remain undefeated all night and Flaco ended at second place. With the first of two tournaments ended, the field was reduced as Flaco, Raphael, champ Jackson and others left for home. The second tournament was dominated by the Steel Clan. Mike Casteel came in first place to win again, leaving Dan Casteel an incentive to practice more as he came in a very distant second place.